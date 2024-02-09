For the sixth year in a row, “Sex Week” is getting students to come to educational events across campus from Feb. 11-17.

Hosted by Ohio State’s Student Advocates for Sexual Health Awareness, “Sex Week” offers a series of programs aimed to “educate our community about sexual health in all its forms” and destigmatize sex, according to the group’s website. Centered around Valentine’s Day, events will take place all of next week that aim to close the gap in sexual education across all demographics, SASHA’s treasurer Grace Orians, a third-year in political science, said.

Orians and Morgan Crews, a fourth-year in biomedical engineering and SASHA’s president, said this year’s programming will focus more on student’s identities and their relation to sexual health. This includes topics such as sex and disability, reproductive healthcare and rights, asexuality and aromanticism, and healthy masculinity.

“A lot of these topics can seem taboo, but they’re actually really important and really integral to our lives, especially now as young adults,” Crews said.

In addition, one of the group’s new events, “Not Your High School Sex-Ed Bar Trivia,” will take place at Slammies on High Wednesday at 7 p.m. Attendees will have the chance to compete for prizes including gift cards, sex toys and Lion’s Den merchandise, Orians said.

“Slammie’s is super excited to get that one going with us, and we’re super excited as well,” Orians said.

Another new event lined up this year titled, “Zoey Luna’s Queer Activism 101,” will feature activist and actress Zoey Luna (“Pose” and “Dear Evan Hansen”) as she speaks to students about her life experiences and life lessons, Crews said. The talk will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Ohio Staters Inc. Founders Room at the Ohio Union.

The popular event “Great Minds Kink Alike w/ Sportsheets and Lion’s Den,” will return on Sunday in the Cartoon Room at the Ohio Union at 6:30 p.m., Crews said. It allows students to explore the world of sexual kink, and offers a goodie bag to the first 100 attendees, courtesy of Lion’s Den and Sportsheets.

Orians said that every year SASHA works to change up the calendar and make sure the events are exposing students to new topics and ideas. Even returning events, such as the discussion on kinks, will feature a new speaker, she said.

Crews said students looking to get involved should not be intimidated by the long list of events. She recommends checking out the calendar on the Sex Week website or their Instagram and choose events that match their interest.

Crews said everyone is welcome and no registration or prior knowledge is required.

“We really pride ourselves on being accessible to everyone,” Crews said.