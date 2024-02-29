Kaitlin Herman, a second-year in biochemistry, is no stranger to volunteering.

While attending Highland High School in Medina, Ohio, she often collaborated with groups like the Special Olympics and Empower Sports — organizations that provide opportunities for athletes with various physical and cognitive disabilities.

When Herman got to Ohio State, she decided to start her own volunteer-based initiative. But, instead of athletics, she wanted to focus on a different vessel for social change: art.

In August 2023, Herman established the student organization Palette Pals with friend and fellow Buckeye McKenna Lewis. Herman, who now leads the group, said Palette Pals integrates Ohio State students and individuals with developmental disabilities to foster an environment of support and empowerment for those involved through painting.

“We hope to give new creative experiences to those who might not have them outside of work or school,” Herman said. “It gives Ohio State students an opportunity to meet all new types of people, while also giving those people chances to connect with each other.”

To accomplish its goal of sparking meaningful relationships, Palette Pals hosts painting events every Tuesday evening at West Central School — located in Franklinton at 1481 W. Town St. — from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. At these events, the group often has recurring participants who bring their entire families, Herman said.

“We’re not short on volunteers, thankfully,” Herman said. “A lot of mine and McKenna’s friends come, but we’re still always looking for more to be involved.”

Herman said she and Lewis, a third-year in molecular genetics and Palette Pals’ secondary leader, began the process of launching the organization in June 2023.

Lewis said participation in Palette Pals is personal for her. The close relationship she has with her uncle Brian Burgdorf, who has Down syndrome, inspired her to get involved.

“His favorite thing to do is paint,” Lewis said. “Seeing how he is able to express himself through art means a lot, and I figured there would be other individuals out there who feel the same happiness he does when painting.”

When it came to securing a faculty adviser, Herman said she contacted Rebecca Sallade, who had previously been her adviser in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Sallade, also a 2017 Ohio State alum, said she jumped on the opportunity almost immediately. She said it was an easy choice, as she was already familiar with Herman’s skill set and appreciated the club’s premise.

“I liked the idea of incorporating equity and inclusion along with artistic outlets to connect with community members,” Sallade said.

Sallade said the group wouldn’t be where it is today if it weren’t for Herman and Lewis’ hard work during the initial planning process.

“From the idea in June to the paperwork and the approval, they worked really hard to get it ready by autumn 2023,” Sallade said. “Within a couple of months, they had built the whole org[anization] from scratch.”

At the end of the day, Sallade said she hopes more people embrace the opportunity to engage with Palette Pals and its continued “paint nights.”

“I just hope this group can be mutually beneficial to not only the participants but to the student volunteers as well,” Sallade said. “There’s a million and one ways to get involved with volunteering on campus, but this one definitely has something special.”

More information about Palette Pals can be found on its Instagram page.