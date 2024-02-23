Italian Village-based dance bar The Go Go is gearing up for another foray into the world of live comedy.

Located at 987 N. Fourth St., The Go Go will revive its “Standup Comedy Show Spectacular” with a new cast of comedians beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The event will be hosted by Blonde Vanity — a drag queen and one of the bar’s frequent entertainers — and feature roughly six performers consisting of new and familiar faces from Columbus’ comedy scene, general manager of The Go Go Isaak Sislowski said.

Ben Lewis, who serves as The Go Go’s event director and performs as Blonde Vanity, said the spectacular was a monthly occurrence throughout summer 2023 before going on a winter hiatus; thus, revamping the event for 2024 feels like an exciting opportunity.

“It’s so amazing that it’s highlighting local talent and is giving people an opportunity to get some work and comedy and have some laughs,” Lewis said.

Lewis said performances will begin in the early afternoon, right after The Go Go’s Saturday brunch. This decision was made to ensure prospective attendees have more time to drift in and out of the event, Lewis said.

“It’s an early show, so it doesn’t ruin your whole day,” Lewis said. “You can come to the brunch if you want and stay for the comedy, or you could just show up late and hang out.”

Notably, Sislowski said kicking off the event at 5 p.m., means guests can enjoy a more laid-back atmosphere, which is somewhat unexpected for The Go Go as a venue.

“We just wanted to offer something for the community to do outside of our normal events that are normally like a late-night club vibe,” Sislowski said. “We wanted to bring some people in during the day to see our cool space and to offer some laughs in the process.”

Audience members can expect to see a vast range of comedic styles and performers being represented, Lewis said. He said having this variety helps contribute to a lively and vibrant atmosphere.

“It’s mostly just a good time, we keep it really lighthearted,” Lewis said. “We have drag performers as well, and they break it up by doing drag numbers, and sometimes direct comedy as well, but it’s just a really fun time.”

Chad Stoffan, who goes by the name “Electra Lites” while in drag and is set to perform at this weekend’s spectacular, said The Go Go’s intimate performance space will create a more immersive experience for visitors.

“There is a portable microphone — and most places still today have a corded microphone — which allows you to walk around,” Stoffan said. “You don’t have to just stand in one spot. You can walk up to the tables on either side, the bar side or the stage side, and actually interact with them while you’re talking. And that’s what I like about it.”

Though Electra Lites hosts weekly “drag bingo” games at The Go Go, Stoffan said this Saturday will mark the queen’s first time contributing to the “Standup Comedy Show Spectacular.” Additionally, Stoffan said showgoers can expect a significant amount of crowd work.

“Don’t hold anything back if we ask a question,” Stoffan said. “It’s obviously part of a pre-planned set. So if something pertains to you, I would definitely say get involved and tell us your story because it will go along with the flow.”

Ultimately, Lewis said The Go Go looks forward to platforming talented entertainers and eliciting community laughter.

“I am so excited to see all our friends come out and just have a good night,” Lewis said.

More information about The Go Go’s “Standup Comedy Show Spectacular” can be found via the bar’s Facebook page or Eventbrite ticket link. Admission to the event is priced at $5.