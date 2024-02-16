Three students in Ohio Youth for Climate Justice, a statewide organization that advocates for environmental justice, are facing potential disciplinary action following a protest at an All Staff Wellness Event at the RPAC on Jan. 25, according to the group.

According to the group, the three students were “demanding that OSU cease all investments in fossil fuels and [I]sraeli apartheid & settler colonialism” as they began shouting minutes after university President Ted Carter Jr. walked on the stage. Carter, who served in the Navy, remained on the stage, listening to the students for over a minute before he responded to one of their claims.

“I’m really proud that I wore the uniform for 38 years and had the honor of supporting the Constitution of the United States so that everybody can have a voice, so that everybody can speak their minds — can speak their opinion,” Carter said in response. “I’m proud that we allow this type of protest and this type of communication at The Ohio State University. I’m proud of this university. I’m proud that these folks have the courage to come up and say what they want to say, but this day is about taking care about each and every one of us and our wellness.”

According to Isabella Guinigundo, a fourth-year and co-communications director for the group, the three students received the summons hours later relating to “unreasonably disruptive conduct.” This is under section 3335-23-04 (K) of Ohio State’s Student Code of Conduct, which regulates “[d]isorderly or disruptive conduct that unreasonably interferes with university activities or with the legitimate activities of any member of the university community.”

The organization declined to share further details on the students, who were only identified by first name — Hannah, Yousuf and Jerry — in an Instagram post detailing the disciplinary action.

University spokesperson Ben Johnson said he cannot confirm or deny the charges as Student Conduct cases are protected under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act — also known as FERPA — which protects students’ educational records. The university has no further statement.

Guinigundo said all three students attended a preliminary hearing and were notified earlier this week that the university intends to carry on the disciplinary process. The members are also opting to have their case heard in front of the University Conduct Board, a group of students, faculty and staff that hears cases of students charged with nonacademic violations.

As the students await these hearings, Guinigundo said the group will continue to make demands of the university, including dropping the charges against the three students and supporting free speech on Ohio State’s campus.

“Like many others across the country, we will not let these repressive tactics deter us from our mission,” Guinigundo said. “We are going to continue calling on the university to divest from the fossil fuel industry and divest from Israeli apartheid.”

On Thursday, the group released a statement “in solidarity with students facing repression for their pro-Palestine organizing efforts at OSU,” requesting signatures to support dropping the charges against the students.

In its first two hours online, 122 community members, faculty members, staff members, students and alumni signed the letter. Sixteen organizations also signed, including Central Ohio Revolutionary Socialists, Jewish Voices for Peace Central Ohio, Students for Justice in Palestine at Ohio State and AROUSE OSU.

Ohio Youth for Climate Justice is not affiliated with Ohio State, though many members are students. As such, Guinigundo said the group did not receive any communication from the university.