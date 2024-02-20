The Undergraduate Student Government unanimously passed a resolution Feb. 7 urging the university to expand air conditioning to all student dorm rooms on campus.

The resolution, titled 56-R-24, was introduced by Secretary Sarah Schmidt, a second-year in politics, philosophy, and economics. It comments on the negative effects high temperatures cause in residence halls as a result of a lack of air conditioning units, citing issues such as poor quality of sleep, memory loss and lack of focus.

“When I look at the mental health problems related to increased temperatures, you see poor sleep and a lack of focus as a result of the heat, especially with the higher temperatures we’re expected to see in the spring,” Schmidt said. “I think this is an important time to introduce [the resolution], as many students, especially those on South Campus, who are going to be looking at temperatures upwards of 90 degrees during the day. It creates a health risk.”

According to the resolution, Ohio State currently has eight residence halls on campus without air conditioning: Baker Hall East and West, Canfield Hall, Mack Hall, Bradley Hall, Mendoza Hall and Patterson Hall. With the City of Columbus expected to see an additional three to seven weeks of high temperatures exceeding 90 degrees, the lack of air conditioning could soon pose a problem for the university.

“I know the university has given out fans to students who do not have air conditioning, but I don’t think that’s a permanent solution,” Schmidt said.

University spokesperson Dave Isaacs said in an email that adding air conditioning to all residence halls is a priority for Student Life, but there is currently no specific timeline for when this initiative will be implemented.

Other USG senators expressed their appreciation for the introduction of this resolution, including Rayvon Braziel, a third-year in political science and Resident Advisor in Bradley-Patterson Hall, a dorm that doesn’t have air conditioning.

Lily Evans, a third-year in history and political science, also voiced her support for the resolution, echoing many of the same sentiments as Schmidt and Braziel.

“As someone who technically did have air conditioning — although it stopped working during my first year — I ended up just moving back home for three weeks and spent hundreds of dollars on gas simply because I couldn’t bear to live in my own room,” Evans said. “That shouldn’t happen to any student who is paying thousands of dollars to live here, it’s absolutely ridiculous. Even if there is a change in housing rates or how much they cost, the benefits of [installing AC units] are enormous.”

Although the resolution will place pressure on the university to implement air conditioning units in all residence halls, the timetable for when these units will be installed is still up in the air.

“I think it is unrealistic to say that next year would be the goal to have them installed,” Schmidt said. “However, with this being as broad and big of an issue as it is, installing air conditioning units should definitely be on Ohio State’s radar right now.”