Ohio State’s Undergraduate Student Government adopted a resolution Wednesday encouraging the university to work with the NHL and Columbus Blue Jackets to ensure students will have access to discounted tickets for the 2025 Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium.

The series, an outdoor regular-season NHL game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings, will start in Columbus. It has become a staple of the NHL since its introduction in 2014.

This year, the series is at MetLife Stadium in Rutherford, New Jersey, consisting of two games — one between the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils — and another between the New York Rangers and New York Islanders.

The resolution was introduced by George Bernard, a first-year in finance and USG senator, and hopes to attract tens of thousands of fans to the outdoor hockey event at an affordable rate for the Ohio State community. With Ohio Stadium having a capacity of over 102,000 seats, Bernard’s resolution expects to bring about a greater increase in ticket sales, filling more seats in the ’Shoe.

“We want to get as many students out to be viewing this event because a large portion of Ohio State doesn’t go to a lot of hockey games,” Bernard said. “So, by trying to see if we can work with the university to make some tickets available through the D-Tix program, we open the possibility to allow more students to see this game who otherwise would not be going to see the Blue Jackets play.”

According to Bernard, a regular ticket for an NHL Stadium Series game, based on the prices of this year’s tickets, starts around $70. Bernard said he hopes that by the university collaborating with the NHL and the Columbus Blue Jackets, student tickets for the 2025 Stadium Series will cost somewhere in the $30-40 range.

“Bringing the ticket prices down to somewhere in that $30-40 range just makes a difference for students, it really gives them more access to the event, which is really important,” Bernard said. “This event is being held on OSU’s campus, and we want to get as many OSU students there at a price point that meets them.”

University spokesperson Dave Isaacs said that the university is “excited that [the 2025 Stadium Series] is coming to campus,” and that D-Tix had already reached out to the Columbus Blue Jackets about the possibility of offering discounted tickets to Ohio State students.

The 2025 NHL Stadium Series will be played on March 1, 2025, at the Ohio Stadium.