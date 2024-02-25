A share of the Big Ten regular-season championship now resides in Columbus.

No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball (24-3, 15-1 Big Ten) beat Maryland (16-11, 8-8 Big Ten) 79-66 at Value City Arena at the Schottenstein Center Sunday, earning the Buckeyes a 14-game win streak.

Both teams traded baskets early on before an 11-2 Ohio State run gave the Buckeyes a 21-13 lead after the first quarter.

“Maryland played great and they had some great stretches today,” Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff said. “But I was really proud of our kids for making sure we had the poise to continue to execute and do the things necessary to come away with a win.”

A celebrated member of senior day, graduate guard Celeste Taylor poured in 13 first-half points to go along with two steals.

“[Taylor] has played like this since she’s been here,” graduate guard Jacy Sheldon said. “I think she has finally started clicking offensively. Not only does she score well, she rebounds well and she plays d[efense], so she helps us all around.”

Ohio State forced 10 first-half turnovers and scored 13 points off Maryland giveaways across the entire game.

“[The half-court defense] has allowed us to get to another level,” McGuff said. “We weren’t good enough in our half-court last year. It created a lot of habits and in the half-court, we lost some games. I think we’ve gotten better and we’ve really emphasized it.”

The Buckeyes carried a 44-31 lead into halftime and fought off every Terrapin attempt to gain control in the first half.

An uncharacteristic third quarter for Ohio State, which was outscored 24-16 in the frame, narrowed the Buckeye lead heading into the final quarter.

“[Maryland] is a tough team,” Taylor said. “They’re not like any other team in the conference, honestly. They are definitely hard-nosed and they get after it.”

Ohio State responded in the fourth quarter, outpacing Maryland 19-11, capitalized by a 3-pointer from sophomore forward Cotie McMahon who sat much of the first half with four personal fouls, including a technical foul.

“[McMahon] is an emotional player and obviously got a little upset,” McGuff said. “But she really locked in and played great in the fourth quarter.”

With a win against Michigan on Wednesday, Ohio State can capture an outright Big Ten regular season championship against the team that last beat it on Dec. 30, 2023.

“We have an extra chip on our shoulder when we are playing [Michigan],” Sheldon said. “We are an entirely different team from when we last played them. It’ll be a fun matchup.”

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m., and will be broadcast on Peacock.