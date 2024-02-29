Hello, Big Ten regular-season championship.

No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball clinched the spot of best Big Ten team with its 67-51 defeat of archrival Michigan on Wednesday at Value City Arena at the Schottenstein Center.

The last time the Buckeyes (25-3, 16-1 Big Ten) fell in the regular season was to the same Michigan squad (17-12, 8-8 Big Ten) Dec. 30, 2023, and in the two teams’ first meeting since, Ohio State enacted its revenge.

Ohio State was in the driver’s seat the entire first quarter by forcing seven turnovers and holding the Wolverines scoreless for the final 2:19 of the quarter to lead 13-9 after 10 minutes.

The Buckeyes jumped out to a 20-12 lead midway through the second quarter, however, Michigan stormed back to make it 20-20 after a quick 6 points in the paint and a pair from the charity stripe.

After a 22-22 tie heading into the locker room at halftime, the Buckeyes leaned on what has made them so strong this season: the third quarter.

A 9-2 scoring onslaught in the first four minutes turned into a 27-16 third-quarter advantage for the Buckeyes, including 10 points from graduate guard Jacy Sheldon.

Ohio State rode its strong defense to the final buzzer, forcing 29 Wolverine turnovers and scoring 30 points off giveaways throughout the game.

Sheldon finished with a game-high 22 points for her 12th 20-point effort of the season while sophomore forward Cotie McMahon chipped in 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

With the victory, Ohio State claims its first outright Big Ten regular-season championship since 2010 and the Big Ten record of 16 regular-season championships.

Next up, Ohio State takes its 15-game Big Ten winning streak to No. 6 Iowa in the final game of the regular season in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday.

The highly-anticipated tilt will be televised on FOX with a 1 p.m. CST tipoff.