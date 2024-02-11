Make it 13 in a row.

The Ohio State women’s ice hockey team gave itself a baker’s dozen of consecutive wins with its sweep over Western Collegiate Hockey Association challenger Minnesota State (10-20-0, 4-20-0 WCHA) in Mankato, Minnesota, winning 3-0 Friday and 6-2 on Saturday.

All three Buckeye (26-2-0, 23-1-0 WCHA) goals came in the first period on Friday, as freshman forward Jocelyn Amos started off the shutout with a put-in at 4:14.

Amos, tied for third on the team in goals with 12 for the season, now has four goals in her last four outings.

Senior forward and assistant captain Jenna Buglioni added a goal of her own at 14:04, assisted by graduate forward Hannah Bilka and senior defensemen Riley Brengman.

Boston College transfer and graduate defenseman Cayla Barnes put the final stamp on the goose-egg victory by finding the back of the net at 17:28.

Graduate forward Stephanie Markowski added two helpers in the win and senior goaltender Raygan Kirk, who was named a semifinalist for Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Wednesday, notched win No. 14 on the year and her sixth shutout, saving 20 shots in the process.

The Buckeyes trailed after the first period for just the third time this season Saturday after Maverick sophomore forward Whitney Tuttle sent a puck in at 15:39.

Ohio State responded with a three-goal second period, as Buglioni, graduate forward Kiara Zanon and freshmen forward Joy Dunne all tallied a goal and assist in the frame.

The third period was all defensemen for the Buckeyes, with graduate defensemen Hadley Hartmetz and Markowski adding goals of their own to close out the sweep.

Senior goaltender Amanda Thiele picked up her 12th win of the season, giving the netminder 51 wins in her collegiate career.

Next up, Ohio State will look to defend the Ohio State Ice Rink against St. Thomas Friday and Saturday. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m., for game one and 3 p.m., for the second tilt and both contests can be streamed on Big Ten Plus.