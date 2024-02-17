The Ohio State women’s ice hockey team made history in multiple departments Friday night.

The No. 1 Buckeyes (27-2-0, 24-1-0 WCHA) defeated St. Thomas (8-23-1, 2-22-1 WCHA) 12-1, breaking the program’s record for goals in one game and conference wins in a season at the Ohio State Ice Rink.

“This special group that we have just continued to break down those barriers that were set,” graduate forward and captain Jennifer Gardiner said. “I think it will definitely be broken again in the future and this program is only going to keep growing.

The 12-goal win passes Ohio State’s 11-goal victories against then-No. 6 St. Lawrence on Nov. 24, 2023, and Bemidji State on Feb. 2.

With the win, the Buckeyes are one win — or one Wisconsin loss — away from winning their second-straight Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular season title.

“It just speaks to the culture of this program,” graduate forward Hannah Bilka said. “To be a part of a team with so many great players, I think we can do something really special and this is only the first step of our end goal.”

Even more history was made in the second period, as the Buckeyes tied the program record for goals in a single period, scoring 7. The previous record was set during the Nov. 24, 2023, St. Lawrence victory.

Muzerall said her team’s resilience after entering the first intermission 1-1 was crucial in the win.

“St. Thomas kept us on our toes in the first period,” Muzerall said. “I just said, ‘We’ve got to focus on our game and how we play and not anything else.’ I thought they really transitioned well. We tend to be a second-period team with the short line change, so I really appreciate their punch back after the first period.”

Bilka was one of seven unique goalscorers in the second period before she notched two more in the third period to complete a hat trick.

Bilka said her teammates — specifically Makenna Webster — were pivotal in her three-goal outing.

“My linemates do the little things,” Bilka said. “I think Mak[enna Webster] had great netfront presence to take away the goalie’s eyes and when the goalie can’t see it, I just placed it.”

Before Bilka scored her hat trick, freshman forward Jordan Baxter netted her first career goal.

“It was a long time coming,” Baxter said. “My teammates, I have them to thank. They were super supportive and they kept pushing me and wanting me to get that first goal. It was a huge monkey off the back, but seeing my teammates’ reactions was the best part.”

St. Thomas sophomore forward Maria Cooper also scored her first career goal on a breakaway in the first period to tie the game 1-1. Cooper stole the puck immediately after Ohio State won an offensive-zone faceoff, and no Buckeyes could catch her before she found the top-left corner of Amanda Thiele’s net.

Muzerall said the goal concession helped spark the Buckeyes’ high-scoring efforts later on.

“I wasn’t discouraged by it,” Muzerall said. “We won that face off, it hit off a skate and then it was bouncing and it was just unfortunate. They have some good players that are gonna score — that’s going to happen in our league anywhere, anytime. I think it develops our character when we get scored on to punch back and be like, ‘It’s okay. That’s part of the game.’”

Ohio State will play its final regular season home game against St. Thomas Saturday at 3 p.m., streaming live on Big Ten Plus.