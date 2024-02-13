After Friday’s big 19-3 win, the Buckeyes decided to keep the momentum going.

The Ohio State women’s lacrosse team (2-0) took home a big win against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium Sunday after defeating Robert Morris two days before. The Buckeyes outshot Kent State by almost double, which undeniably helped them obtain their impressive 17-6 win.

The Golden Flashes came out aggressive in the first quarter but ultimately were unable to finish many shots or defend most of the Buckeyes’.

The first goal of the afternoon was completed by none other than senior captain Jamie Lasda, who was selected as a January Big Ten Player to Watch. Lasda went on to be a top scorer in the matchup by scoring five more goals throughout the game.

There were a total of nine scorers for the Buckeyes this game, with four players having more than one goal. Head coach Amanda Moore largely attributes this to their work in practice.

“I think specifically just having a level of accountability to fake and finish and not just shooting to shoot, but shooting to score, was a big point of emphasis for us this past week at practice,” Moore said.

The first quarter ended 5-1 for the Buckeyes with one goal from Kent State sophomore Zayda Crumpton. Senior captain and goalie Reagan Alexander, who was also selected as a Big Ten Player to Watch, had two saves.

Scorers for the Buckeyes included senior captain Leah Sax, junior Brynn Ammerman and freshman Kampbell Stone, who achieved her first collegiate two-goal game against the Golden Flashes.

Stone, a Columbus native and 2023 Ohio Midfielder of the Year, helped bring home a state championship for her high school this past spring. She credits her swift adjustment to college lacrosse to her high school career.

“I was really privileged with my high school. I’m from Upper Arlington, and lacrosse is very big there, so it really prepared me,” Stone said. “College is definitely a little faster paced, but I was a freshman on the varsity team at my high school so that really prepared me for college.”

Stone said she also attributes her early freshman success to her upperclassmen teammates.

“The seniors and upperclassmen are very welcoming,” Stone said. “I really look up to them and I would not be the player I am without them. They tell me what to do and I listen. They’re amazing and great role models.”

The second quarter played out similarly to the first, with the score being 10-2 in favor of the Buckeyes at halftime. Stone scored her second goal, Sax also scored her second during a penalty shot, Lasda scored her third and fourth, sophomore midfielder Casey Roberts scored one goal and Alexander had two saves. Junior attacker Allie Lee scored for the Golden Flashes.

The second quarter was where the Buckeyes were able to break down Kent State’s energy while remaining upbeat. Moore said the team’s ability to maintain intensity during their second game of the weekend displayed its grit.

“Grit is coming back Sunday after a night game on Friday and putting another quality four quarters together,” Moore said. “I think that that in and of itself is really gritty – the ability to have the emotional and physical endurance to come back and play two games in 72 hours.”

The Buckeyes continued to rack up points in the second half, with the score being 14-3 at the end of the third quarter. Junior midfielder Annie Hargraves joined in and scored a goal, Lasda scored her fifth and sixth and Ammerman scored her second. Kent State’s sophomore midfielder Emily Bond scored one goal.

This is the second game in a row where the Buckeyes were up by 10 or over with time left in the game. Moore said that she emphasizes staying determined even when they’re up by a lot of points.

“The only number that matters on the scoreboard is the time,” Moore said. “You can’t look at the score and think and feel that you’re up by a lot, so you can take your foot off the gas. You’ve got to stay in it.”

The Golden Flashes picked up the pace in the final quarter with three goals scored, but not nearly enough to secure a victory. The Golden Flashes who scored included senior attacker and 2023 Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Year Jackie Wolford, Crumpton — who scored her second goal — and freshman Morgan Halli, who scored one goal.

The Buckeyes also scored three goals in the fourth quarter thanks to three attackers: freshman Kate Tyack, junior Oregon transfer Gabby Cleveland and fifth-year Sarah Klein. Alexander and junior goalie Whitney Robinson each had a save.

The Buckeyes will play in their first away game of the season Friday at Youngstown State at 3 p.m., which will be available to watch on Big Ten Plus.