A late boost of energy in the fourth quarter wasn’t enough to catch a victory this time around, but the Buckeyes are just getting started.

The Ohio State’s women’s lacrosse team fell 7-6 in a close scrimmage against Vanderbilt Friday at the Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium.

With their home opener and first regular-season game against Robert Morris University set for Friday, the Buckeyes have merely a week to reflect on the scrimmage’s good and lackluster moments.

Newly appointed head coach Amanda Moore is leading the team along with three players who were selected as Big Ten Players to Watch, and Moore is optimistic for the Buckeyes’ upcoming season.

“I thought we did a great job clearing and defense was really, really stout in terms of being disciplined on our one v[ersus] ones,” Moore said, “On the flip side of that, I think our offense was just relentless in the ride.”

Senior captain Leah Sax scored [at least two] goals against Vanderbilt. She said finishing shots is something the team will focus on ahead of their home opener.

“I think our team needs to focus on putting our shots away,” Sax said. “Our attack and our offensive are super strong and we get to the middle, and I know every single person can put the ball in the back of the net, so I think it’s just working on seeing behind that goalie.”

Moore added that the team will be working on shooting in practice before facing Robert Morris.

“[We’re going to work on] shooting, lots and lots of shooting work,” Moore said. “I think we probably outshot [Vanderbilt] 4-to-1, so I think, more specifically, finishing and finding our space to finish in our shots.”

Last season, the Ohio State women’s lacrosse team went 5-12 and 0-5 in the Big Ten play. It ended its season with an 11-7 loss against the University of Maryland.

This season, the Buckeyes will face tough fellow Big Ten teams including No. 1 Northwestern, No. 9 Maryland, No. 12 Michigan and No. 18 Penn State.

“We really want to be tough, a fight to the end kind of team, blue collar, super gritty. I think those are the things and ways we’ve been challenging the team both on and off the field. As well as just identifying with the culture of family,” Moore said in a Jan. 24 interview.