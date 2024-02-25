The Buckeyes got a taste of their own medicine on Friday.

The Ohio State women’s lacrosse team (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten) lost its first game of the season 15-5 on Friday in a matchup against the University of Denver (2-1, 0-0 Big East) at Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium in Denver.

This was the Buckeyes’ first out-of-state game of the season as well as their first non-Mid-American Conference opponent.

Graduate and 2023 Big East Co-Attacker of the Year Julia Gilbert scored the first goal of the game. Ohio State freshman attacker Kampbell Stone, who was recently named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the week of Feb. 13, scored shortly thereafter in response.

Stone’s goal would be the only Buckeye goal until the third quarter, while the Pioneers would rack up eight goals in the first half – four in each quarter.

Besides Gilbert, attackers senior Sloane Kipp, junior Lauren Black and graduate Olivia Penoyer all had goals for the Pioneers in the first quarter. Junior goalie Emelia Bohi had one save for the Pioneers, while senior captain and goalie Regan Alexander had six saves for the Buckeyes. Alexander was selected as a Big Ten Player to Watch for the 2024 season.

The Pioneers continued to maintain possession and convert free-position shots in the second quarter. Gilbert scored two more for the Pioneers along with attackers graduate Jane Earley and junior Ella Colimore, making the score 8-1 at halftime. Alexander had three saves and Bohi had two in the second quarter.

The Buckeyes picked things up a little in the second half with two goals scored in the third quarter thanks to senior captain and attacker Leah Sax and junior attacker Brynn Ammerman, who were able to get past the high-pressure defense of the Pioneers.

However, the Pioneers also scored two goals, which were completed by freshmen midfielder and attacker Kyra Obert and midfielder Olivia Ripple. Alexander had two saves and Bohi had one in the third quarter.

The Buckeyes were able to get two more goals before the end of the game in the final quarter. Senior captain and attacker Jamie Lasda and senior captain and midfielder Emily Magalotti scored goals for the Buckeyes, Magalotti’s goal being her first of the season. Lasda and Magalotti were both selected as Big Ten Players to Watch for the 2024 season.

Goals from Pioneers Colimore, Ripple, Gilbert and Panoyer in the fourth quarter left the final score at 15-5, bringing the Pioneers back after a loss against Michigan on Feb. 17.

Bohi had one save in the final quarter, while Alexander had five, making her game total of 16 saves a new career best.

The Buckeyes will end their away-game stint on Saturday when they take on Butler at noon at Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium.