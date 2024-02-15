The Ohio State women’s tennis team was given a run for its money after facing tough competition over the weekend.

The No. 12 Buckeyes (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) walked away from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association National Team Indoor Championships in Seattle with a win and two losses after facing No. 4 Georgia, No. 2 Stanford and No. 10 Texas, respectively.

The Buckeyes began their ITA weekend against Georgia (4-3, 0-0 SEC) Friday, where they rallied for a win.

The day’s matches began with a loss for the Buckeyes in doubles for just the second time this season. Still, they made a quick comeback with singles points from graduate Irina Cantos Siemers, freshman Luciana Perry and juniors Shelly Bereznyak and Sydni Ratliff.

The 4 points given to the Buckeyes in singles were all straight-set wins and handed them their victory over Georgia.

Ohio State’s 4-3 win allowed the Buckeyes to advance to the ITA quarterfinals to face Stanford.

On Saturday, the Buckeyes fell to the Cardinals (7-0, 0-0 Pacific-12) 4-1 in the quarterfinals, ending their five-match winning streak.

The Buckeyes dropped the doubles point and the first singles match at the start of the day’s tournaments.

No. 14 Cantos Siemers earned the first and only point for the Buckeyes in her singles match, but Stanford took the next two matches to advance to the semifinals. Cantos Siemers’ win on court one allowed her to remain undefeated at 7-0 on the season.

In their matches against Texas (6-2, 0-0 Big 12) Sunday, the Buckeyes failed to make a comeback from the previous day’s matches after suffering another loss and dropping a 4-3 decision to the No. 6-seeded Longhorns in consolation play.

After falling to Texas in its doubles matches and dropping two singles matches, Ohio State was down 3-1 until freshmen Teah Chavez and Audrey Spencer both won in three sets to tie their matches. Bereznyak also had a singles victory for the Buckeyes.

However, Texas took the court one match between Cantos Siemers and junior Longhorn Sabina Zeynalova after three sets for the team’s win. The loss was Cantos Siemers’ first in dual play this season, and she is now 7-1.

Before they return to their home courts, the Buckeyes are set to continue road play at No. 24 Arizona State on Feb. 25.