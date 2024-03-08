Communication and organization are key to creating Unchained OSU’s annual spring fashion show.

Unchained, a student-led organization focused on raising awareness about human trafficking, held this year’s fashion show on Sunday in the Ohio Union. The show focused on the idea of the seasons as narrator Michelle Upshaw recounted the struggles of a woman going through the stages of human trafficking; Spring represented innocence, winter represented violence and summer represented restoration.

Eesha Batra, a third-year in finance said she took on the role as this year’s fashion show because she wanted to be more involved in the organization, but also because she wanted to allow for smoother communication from models to executive board and from the executive board to the show’s fashion designers.