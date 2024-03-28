Healthy eating, it’s one of the toughest things to do. Fifty percent of Americans claim to actively try to eat healthy, according to Statista Consumer Insights, Cleveland Clinic.

Barriers in their way include time, pricing and just not knowing how to cook healthy foods. There’s one place in Columbus, Ohio that believes feeling good can taste just as great.

Part 3 of our Black-owned video series “Around the Block” is here, and we’re stopping by Too Good Eats.

“People really see the high quality in the taste, and that’s something that even as we grow in scale, we still remain true to, you know, making things intentionally, using great ingredients, but also super bold flavors that make you fall in love over and over again,” Anique Russell, owner of Too Good Eats and Ohio State MBA alum, said