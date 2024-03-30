The Buckeyes got back in the win column this weekend when they needed it most.

After trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the second against Purdue (16-11, 1-3 Big Ten), Ohio State (11-11, 1-0 Big Ten) responded with eight unanswered runs to beat the Boilermakers 8-2 in the Big Ten opener Friday at Bill Davis Stadium in Columbus, marking its first conference-opening victory since March 5, 2021.

“You have energy when you score runs and you get hits and guys in scoring position — that’s what gives you energy,” head coach Bill Mosiello said. “It’s contagious, there’s zero doubt about it.”

The tandem of junior center fielder Josh Stevenson and junior designated hitter Nick Giamarusti drove in four of Ohio State’s eight runs and posted seven of its 15 hits. The LSU transfer Stevenson posted a career-high three hits while the John A. Logan College transfer Giamarusti went 4-for-5 and was a triple shy of the cycle.

“We weren’t chasing anything, we were going to get in favorable counts, hunt the fastball and it showed,” Giamarusti said. “Just got to take this momentum, bring it tomorrow and Sunday as well because, I mean, I think when we’re on, we’re one of the best hitting teams in the country, so just with this, approach and keep it going.”

Purdue jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning after senior catcher Connor Caskenette slugged his career-high seventh home run of the season off Ohio State sophomore left-hander Landon Beidelschies.

One half-inning later, the Buckeyes offense began a stretch of eight runs in the next seven innings.

Ohio State junior third baseman Tyler Pettorini put the Buckeyes on the board in the bottom of the first inning before Stevenson roped a game-tying double in the second and the go-ahead single in the third multi-RBI game of the season.

“Huge win,” Stevenson said. “Against a good squad, lefties have been giving us trouble, so it was good to get those hits against lefties so that was nice.”

Stevenson’s RBI single began a three-run fourth inning for the Buckeyes as they added a sacrifice fly from junior left fielder Trey Lipsey and an RBI single by sophomore catcher Matthew Graveline off Purdue graduate left-hander Jordan Morales.

One inning later, Giamarusti deposited a two-run home run over the right field fence for his third home run at Ohio State and in his Division I career.

“I don’t have too many ‘oppo’ home runs so that was definitely good,” Giamarusti said. “Just a barrel on it, it was high and out; it carried a little bit, but you know, home run No. 3.”

Lipsey’s second sac fly of the game in the bottom of the seventh provided the final Ohio State run of the game, putting junior left-hander Beidelschies to earn his third victory of the season. Beidelschies went a season-high tying seven innings, striking out seven while allowing two runs to earn his fifth quality start — six-or-more innings with three or fewer earned runs.

“It’s the opening game of Big Ten Play, so you always want to get that under your belt,” Beidelschies said. “But at the end of the day, we’re going to come back tomorrow on a fresh slate and keep attacking them.”

Morales picked up the loss for Purdue after going 4.2 innings, allowing seven earned runs on 12 hits with four strikeouts.

With Ohio State winning its fifth-straight Big Ten game dating back to May 7, 2023, Mosiello said there is “no better time than the present.”

“Tomorrow’s a big one but yeah, I’m going to enjoy tonight, and just a really good game,” Mosiello said.”

The Boilermakers and Buckeyes squared off for game two of the three-game series Saturday at noon.