Buckeye fans will soon get their first glimpse of this year’s Ohio State football team. This time on national television.

On Monday, the university announced the 2024 Ohio State Spring Game will be the first-ever nationally televised spring game on FOX. Previously, the Big Ten Network hosted Buckeye spring games.

The game will kick off at noon on April 13.

On his podcast, Joel Klatt — a college football color commentator and analyst at FOX Sports — said the FOX crew would be attending the game. A week later, he announced that FOX would also head north to Ann Arbor on April 20 to televise the University of Michigan’s spring game.

Spring games are exhibition games intended for fans to get a first, quick look at the incoming team for the next season. It also serves as the 15th, and final, 2024 spring practice.

In 2024, notable transfers include safety Caleb Downs, running back Quinshon Judkins and offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin. Early enrollees from the 2024 recruiting class like wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, quarterback Julian Sayin (transfer from Alabama) and defensive lineman Eddrick Houston will get their first action at the collegiate game.

While the game doesn’t replicate the nuances of in-season games, it has shed some light on future superstars in the past.

Notably, Terry McLaurin, Malik Hooker and Jerome Baker showed their first signs of being future Buckeye phenoms in the 2016 spring game. Joe Burrow also turned in an impressive spring game performance that year, a sign of things to come for him at Louisiana State University a few years later.

FOX’s broadcast of Ohio State’s spring game will stretch nationwide, but for fans who hope to see the game in person, the general admissions price is $10. Current Ohio State students can attend for free with a valid BuckID.