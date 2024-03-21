The moment nine Buckeyes have been waiting for is quickly approaching: the NFL draft.

In preparation, Ohio State hosted its annual Pro Day at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center Wednesday where draft hopefuls had one final chance to show off in front of NFL personnel, but this time on their home turf. Although the likely top-5 pick wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and running back Miyan Williams did not participate, the pair attended to support their teammates facing the limelight.

Those who worked out included linebackers Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers, safety Josh Proctor, defensive lineman Michael Hall Jr., tight end Cade Stover, offensive lineman Matthew Jones and wide receiver Xavier Johnson.

Johnson, who did not receive an invite to the 2024 NFL Combine in early March, said he didn’t let that affect his mindset going into Pro Day because, at the end of the day, he said his dream has always been to play football at the professional level.

“For me, it’s been a situation my entire life where I’ve just been [in] an uphill battle,” Johnson said. “It wasn’t a situation where I shied away or I duck[ed] my tail, got down in the dumps. It’s like, OK, I just got to work harder.”

The Buckeyes were accompanied by six former players who began their college football careers at Ohio State but transferred elsewhere, including wide receiver Sam Wiglusz (Ohio University), linebacker Ryan Batsch (Murray State), safety Jahsen Wint (Marshall) and cornerbacks Darryl Sinclair (Ohio Dominican), Marcus Hooker (Youngstown State) and Amir Riep (Lincoln University).

Participants began the day in the weight room before heading to the indoor field to complete several more drills, such as the 40-yard dash, broad jump and individual position exercises with specific position coaches.

Several current players participated in each drill, such as junior defensive ends Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau, as well as quarterbacks, junior Devin Brown and graduate Will Howard who threw to the offensive playmakers working out.

“It was their day, I wanted to make sure that they knew that and I thought it was fun for me to just go out there and throw routes with guys — I’d never gotten to throw with any of those guys before,” Howard said.

Houston Texans’ quarterback C.J. Stroud also attended, who dazzled NFL scouts at last year’s Pro Day throwing just shy of 60 passes on the day. He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and went on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“[I still have] A lot of great relationships I have here still, so [I] just appreciate my brothers for supporting me last year and I just wanted to return the favor,” Stroud said. “I think everybody did a good job today, so I’m proud of them.”

Official times and scores were not shared with the media.

As of now, Harrison is the sole Buckeye projected to be drafted in the first round and is ESPN’s “best available” player.

The 2024 NFL draft will take place April 25-27 at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit.