Popular Columbus-based hot dog eatery Dirty Frank’s Hot Dog Palace is making its way to High Street this year.

Situated downtown at 248 S. Fourth St., the original Dirty Frank’s location was founded in 2009 by Nick Ailabouni after recognizing a lack of hot dog establishments in Columbus. Since then, his wife Miriam Ailabouni — who oversees all company operations and communications — said the company has expanded to include two other local storefronts, three in-stadium locations, a food truck and the soon-to-be campus establishment.

The newest spot, which will be located at 2036 N. High St., is set to open at a to-be-determined date this year, the original location’s manager Steve Heighton said.

“Anytime you have a hot dog, it’s usually in a celebratory manner — it’s a birthday party, it’s a barbecue, it’s a picnic, it’s a baseball game or something that revolves around friends and family,” Miriam Ailabouni said. “So, to me, hot dogs allow you to reminisce about the good times.”

Heighton, who has been involved with Dirty Frank’s since its inception, said the original location initially struggled to maintain steady business. Thanks to a dedicated team of staff members who traveled to Chicago — a city known for its hot dogs — to find inspiration, Heighton said the company was able to gain traction within a few months, setting it on track to become the successful establishment it is today.

“Over the years, we’ve built a name,” Heighton said. “People know Dirty Frank’s, not just here, but all over the country.”

Heighton said Dirty Frank’s was the first gourmet hot dog establishment in Columbus and still has the widest variety of menu options, despite newer competition. He said the most popular menu item is the Chicago Dog, stemming from the city’s influence on the company’s origins. The dog consists of yellow mustard, sweet relish, diced onion, fresh tomatoes and other Chicago hot dog staple garnishes, according to the restaurant’s website.

“Almost any place you go in Chicago, like a hot dog shop in Chicago, a lot of them only serve Chicago dogs or plain dogs. They don’t serve much else,” Heighton said. “So, the Chicago dog is very popular out there and we just followed the whole recipe.”

Heighton said some other Dirty Frank’s fan favorites include the “basic” Chili Dog, the Doginator — a bacon-wrapped dog topped with beef brisket, onion rings, cheddar cheese and barbeque sauce — and the Ohioana, distinct for its spicy corn relish, the website states.

The company also offers vegetarian and vegan alternatives like veggie dogs and topping substitutes for roughly 85-90% of its hot dogs to accommodate individuals with eating restrictions, Heighton said.

Miriam Ailabouni said Dirty Frank’s is dedicated to maintaining thorough customer service performed by a team of hardworking employees.

“The success of a business always lies within its team,” Miriam Ailabouni said. “We have some really loyal, kind team members that are looking out for our company because they are personally invested in it. And I feel like when that happens, you are able to effectively serve your customers.”

As for the atmosphere, Heighton said the establishments have a “rock and roll vibe,” and Miriam Ailabouni said the eateries play “fun music from the past” to supplement the musical theme. The campus location will specifically display Ohio State-themed art as well, Miriam Ailabouni said.

“That’ll be a fun tribute to the location that we are in and hopefully connect to the community that we are serving,” Miriam Ailabouni said.

Though the new location’s precise opening date is unknown, Heighton said he and the Dirty Frank’s team will open their doors “as soon as it’s possible” to do so.

“Right now, it’s pretty much in the city’s hands, getting all the permits going and that,” Heighton said. “Once those get going then our architects and our contractors can do their thing.”

Because of her desire to connect with the Ohio State community, Miriam Ailabouni said she plans on implementing distinct methods to best serve the college-aged demographic at the new Dirty Frank’s location. This includes accepting payment through BuckID, building a full bar and offering both carryout and delivery options.

“We’re just looking forward to spreading our wings a little bit further and tapping into the Ohio State community and the students,” Ailabouni said. “And we hope that they love us just as much as we love them.”

More information about Dirty Frank’s can be found on its website.