A forthcoming concert may leave some Columbus concertgoers feeling tongue-tied.

GROUPLOVE is an indie-rock band comprising Hannah Hooper on lead vocals and keyboard, Christian Zucconi on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, Andrew Wessen on lead guitar, Daniel Gleason on bass and Benjamin Homola on drums. Best known for “Tongue Tied” — the second track on its 2011 debut album, titled “Never Trust a Happy Song” — GROUPLOVE will perform at KEMBA Live! Tuesday as part of its ongoing “Rock And Roll You Won’t Save Me” tour, according to the band’s website.

Though GROUPLOVE opened for pop singer P!NK during her 2023 “Summer Carnival” tour, Gleason said “Rock And Roll You Won’t Save Me” marks the band’s first headlining junket in roughly seven years.

“We’re really happy to be back at it, and we are feeling fortunate to be able to play for our crowd again,” Gleason said.

Gleason said the tour has given GROUPLOVE an opportunity to elevate its performance skills and essentially redefine its live sound.

“We are mixing things up in a way we never have before and pushing ourselves a little further, so it has been really gratifying,” Gleason said.

GROUPLOVE looks forward to playing in Columbus again, having performed in the city numerous times throughout its music career, Gleason said. He said feeling the crowds’ energetic embrace, particularly from Ohio State students in attendance, feels invigorating as an artist.

“I always love playing KEMBA,” Gleason said. “Columbus always brings it.”

Marissa McClellan — marketing director at PromoWest Productions, the entertainment company that owns KEMBA Live! — said the venue stands apart due to its intimate indoor concert space.

“When the artist is high energy, like GROUPLOVE, it is pretty infectious, and that spreads to the crowd as well,” McClellan said.

Despite the fact GROUPLOVE has played at Columbus venues in the past, Gleason said the band strives to ensure every show is different from the last.

“We see some of the same fans coming to multiple shows, and trying to give them a new experience every night has been beautiful and challenging,” Gleason said. “I like a good challenge, I think it makes you grow.”

Gleason said the band works hard to create an authentic space and community for its listeners. There is a lot of love in the fanbase, which funnily aligns with the band’s name, he said.

“You can go to a GROUPLOVE show and people will meet you where you’re at, you can be who you are,” Gleason said.

McClellan agreed.

“We aim to deliver a wide range of artists each year, and GROUPLOVE is part of that,” McClellan said. “They bring a great live show, which is an awesome addition to our overall concert season.”

Over the course of the tour, which kicked off on Feb. 28, Gleason said GROUPLOVE has been delighted to see fans of all demographics show up for the band. He said every performance possesses its own radiant, beaming energy and a healthy dose of audience engagement.

“There’s just a good feeling in the air at our shows,” Gleason said. “I certainly walk away from every show thankful that I was a part of it.”

GROUPLOVE released its most recent album — called “I Want It All Right Now” — in July 2023, which contains hints of sound from its debut album, Gleason said. He said the new album’s sound ultimately emerged from the same place as all its albums: the members’ genuine impulse to create meaningful music.

“We create from such a visceral, reactionary place in the moment and try to harness that and trust your instincts that you have put so much time in,” Gleason said.

On Feb. 23, GROUPLOVE also released a brand-new single named “Chances,” previously a demo the band had held onto for nearly a year. Gleason said the track has a fast-paced, punkish spirit accentuated by Hooper’s raw vocals.

GROUPLOVE chose its opening act, Bully (solo), in accordance with the gritty sound of its new music, Gleason said. He said Bully (solo), likewise known as Alicia Bognanno, is an indie-rock singer-songwriter the band’s audience can easily embrace.

“Our newest album has sort of a similar grunge, 90s alternative thing that we have been dancing around for a while, and she lives in that world,” Gleason said.

Notably, Gleason said GROUPLOVE is offering its first VIP package for the “Rock And Roll You Won’t Save Me” tour.

Gleason said the package includes — but is not limited to — an opportunity to see GROUPLOVE play a few acoustic songs prior to the concert and a zine featuring Hooper’s original artwork, which is used for the band’s album covers.

“It is something intimate and special for the people that want a different glimpse of the band,” Gleason said.

Beyond bringing a high level of enthusiasm to the venue, Gleason said he hopes attendees will be open to conversing with fellow members of the GROUPLOVE fan community.

“Get ready to dance,” Gleason said. “There are no nights taken off in this group. It’ll be a beautiful evening.”

More information about Tuesday’s GROUPLOVE concert can be found on PromoWest Productions’ website. If purchased the day of, general admission tickets are priced at $40.