Three cozy Columbus spots for your next cocktail

K(ate)’s Takes is a food column that explores and reviews dining spots in the Columbus area.

Upon turning 21, many college students are inundated with suggestions for which bars to visit, what to order — or what not to order — and how to spend that all-important, once-in-a-lifetime day.

While undoubtedly exciting, these seemingly crucial decisions can also bring an unwelcome wave of anxiety. In an attempt to ease the nerves of all to-be 21-year-olds, I have tasted and ranked cocktails from three popular spots, each in their own cozy corner of Columbus.

The descriptions below dive into several factors, most importantly taste and affordability. Read on to accompany me on a newly legal college student’s trip around the city.

High Bank Distillery: Grandview

One of my all-time favorite Columbus spots and a default recommendation for anyone seeking out a killer drink and appetizer combo, High Bank Distillery has been awarded “Best Cocktails” by the 614 ColumBEST Awards for four years running and makes its own liquor in house.

On this particular trip, I opted for the “Apri-caught You Lookin’” ($10), which combines High Bank vodka, apricot-mint reduction and lime, as well as the “Rosé Cooler” ($11), a delectable mix of high bank vodka, strawberry reduction, rosé and lime.

Both drinks succeed in balancing the vodka’s intensity with their respective fruity flavors, allowing the apricot and strawberry in each to sing without overpowering the cocktails.

High Bank’s relatively economical price tags were an added bonus, and if you are looking for an even thriftier option, stop in from 3 to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday for half-off drinks and apps.

Parable Cafe: Downtown

Parable Cafe — a coffee shop, bakery, natural wine and cocktail bar — provides a relaxing yet elevated drinking experience.

Parable Cafe transforms into a cocktail and natural wine bar from noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Pictured above is the “it’s not mine,” which features a blueberry-infused amaro blend. Credit: Kate Shields | Campus EditorMorphing into “Parable After Dark” — also known as The PAD — Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 10 p.m., this snug cafe meets upscale bar is ideal for winding down after a night out.

Boasting countless cocktails with pages upon pages of options, Parable did not make my decision easy. After reading each beverage bio countless times, I landed on the “it’s not mine.” This bizarre mingling of flavors including blueberry-infused amaro blend, rosemary hibiscus simple syrup, lemon and bubbles left my palate a bit confused, but satisfied overall.

While I can now say without hesitation that

I am not an amaro fan, as this was my first time indulging in the Italian herbal liqueur, this cocktail is perfect for the savory alcohol lovers out there.

I was looking forward to a bit more sweetness from the hibiscus and blueberry, but the drink’s sheer flair and one-of-a-kind taste left me excited for my next trip to The PAD. Even so, considering the least expensive cocktail on the menu came in at a whopping $16, I may need to save up before I sample a bit more.

Law Bird: German Village

While they may appear daunting to fresh 21-year-olds, Law Bird’s wild, out-there flavor combinations are well worth the trip to the beautifully quaint German Village, and unlike any I have ever had before.

My drink of choice was “Thugz Passion,” ($14) humorously described as “A spritz Tupac would f*ck with.” It fused together white wine, passion fruit liqueur, ancho reyes, cacao, lemon and sparkling wine for a subtly spicy yet decidedly fresh flavor.

Topped with dried rose buds, this drink was one I couldn’t put down despite my mouth’s initial shock. Its simultaneous heat and sweetness made for a peculiar taste, but once I warmed up to the flavors, they melded together flawlessly and had me consistently coming back for more sips.

In my mind, Law Bird is the ideal pregame spot for a night out. Due to their high price tags and no-nonsense approach, one drink is perfect to send you on your way. And if you’re anything like me, you may head to High Bank for a round of drinks and a bite to eat, before concluding the night with a relaxing stint at Parable.

Ratings

High Bank Distillery: 5/5

Parable After Dark: 4/5

Law Bird: 4/5