Two years ago, Jerry “Doc” Lent lay lifeless in Columbus’ Harrisburg Pike.

A man struggling with alcohol addiction and homelessness, he exhibited no pulse or breath. In a miraculous turn of events, paramedics were able to revive Lent within minutes.

Lent was granted a second chance at life, despite how dire his circumstances had become, and eventually found the purpose behind it.

Columbus Relief, a nonprofit rooted in Christian doctrine and dedicated to assisting homeless communities, played a crucial role in the transformation of Lent, a person recovering from alcoholism, who has since devoted himself to serving others through the same organization that helped save his life.

“They gave me hope,” Lent said. “They gave me a dream. They gave me a reason to survive because I was on the verge of giving up.”

Lent — born in Spokane, Washington — said he experienced life’s hardships starting from a young age. A first-time father in middle school, Lent’s educational journey ended in the sixth grade when he chose to prioritize caring for his newborn child.

The decision to embrace fatherhood and its associated responsibilities ensured Lent grew up at a quicker rate compared to most middle schoolers, he said.

“That’s when kids are still supposed to be playing at the playground and playing with a yo-yo,” Lent said. “Not me, I had to play with a hammer.”

Lent continued to have children as he grew up, moving back and forth between Washington and Ohio; now, at 57, he has fathered 23 children. Though Lent tied the knot around 20 years ago after settling in Columbus and began his marriage on a positive note, he said his happy relationship suddenly came to an abrupt halt.

Lent said the deteriorated state of his marriage left him in a state of chaos, leading him into a downward spiral with alcohol six years into the union.

In the blink of an eye, Lent became homeless as a result of his dependency on alcohol and his inability to maintain steady employment, he said.

With no place to call home, Lent said he spent years wandering Columbus’ streets in search of shelter, no longer finding solace beneath a sturdy roof, but rather within a fragile tent.

Lent said he not only suffered through harsh weather conditions but also lacked basic necessities like food, shelter and clean clothes, which are typically assumed to be easily accessible by most people.

“Trade shoes with somebody just one time,” Lent said. “I don’t care if it’s just one hour, you’re going to hate it. Being homeless is not easy.”

Lent’s inability to accept his marriage’s conclusion, coupled with his struggles against alcoholism and homelessness, plunged him into a deep state of depression. Lent said he contemplated suicide numerous times and admits he attempted to take his own life on several occasions, “succeeding” once.

But, on that fateful day up in Harrisburg Pike, Lent said he was given another shot at life. Little did he know, this second chance was in the city he had learned to resent, just 8 miles away at Columbus Relief.

Amy Ramsey, CEO of Columbus Relief, said she remembers her first encounter with Lent in the nonprofit’s parking lot.

“He was really struggling with his addiction, and pretty mouthy, vulgar and just wasn’t pleasant to be around, didn’t smell very good,” Ramsey said. “But he also had a joyful mannerism about him, you could see inside with some of the things he was struggling with.”

Lent said Columbus Relief admitted him to a rehabilitation facility, where he spent seven days undergoing intense treatment for his addiction.

For Columbus Relief director Dwyane Costa, Lent’s transformation is one of the most notable transitions he’s ever seen, and it all began during a gathering at the World Harvest Church.

“I said, ‘I’ve heard a lot from a lot of people, only time will tell,’” Costa said. “Then he said, ‘I’m getting baptized.’ Next week, he got baptized. The next week after that, he said ‘I’m going to rehab,’ and he jumped into rehab. I said, ‘You go, Jerry, keep going.’”

Once Lent completed his rehab program, he began making short visits to Columbus Relief. Ramsey said like most of Columbus Relief’s members, Lent was initially hesitant to forge a connection with the on-site staff.

However, she didn’t let that deter staffers from offering him support. Through providing him with weekly meals, access to a warm shower and a place to wash his clothes, they were able to spark longer and more meaningful conversations, she said.

Lent’s passion for drawing was eventually discovered through these discussions, Ramsey said.

“We got him a coloring book,” Ramsey said. “And we were coloring and started building that conversation, helping him to just feel safe and feel like we’re not passing judgment on him. We’re helping him with the struggles he deals with on a day-to-day basis.”

Ramsey, whose husband has achieved two decades of sobriety, knows the perils of addiction firsthand. She said it’s important to be patient when interacting with a person who struggles with addiction, as it establishes a strong level of trust that leads many individuals to overcome their challenges.

After a six-month stay at Columbus Relief, Lent was able to secure a stable job thanks to the support of Columbus Relief, Costa said. Now, he dedicates his time to volunteering at the organization on a daily basis, and is currently seeking out a permanent residence with the help of staffers.

Notably, Lent said this position requires him to be the best version of himself at all times.

Even though he remains homeless, Lent said he has stopped drinking alcohol, which he considers to be the most important development in his life. He now dedicates his time to assisting others at Columbus Relief, where he serves hot meals and educates members about the organization’s services.

“I love coming here and helping people out,” Lent said. “That’s my payment.”

With almost four months of sobriety under his belt, Lent continues to make a positive impact in the community. He hopes his story serves as a testament by reminding others that even amid adversity, change is possible.

Lent said with Columbus Relief’s guidance and encouragement, he’s been able to overcome the dangerous grip alcohol had on his life. Upon waking up, Lent said he no longer opts for a beer to feel normal; rather, he now chooses a warm cup of coffee.

“I’m living proof,” Lent said. “If I can do this, anybody can do it.”