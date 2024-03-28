Ohio State sophomore guard Bowen Hardman entered the transfer portal Thursday, according to an Instagram post.

Hardman is the first men’s basketball player to move on from the program this offseason.

“I wouldn’t be the man I am today without this university and the resources I have had at my side,” Hardman said in his post. “With all that being said with careful consideration, I will be entering my name in the transfer portal for the next chapter of my basketball career.”

Hardman saw action in 18 games this season, averaging 4.2 minutes per game off the bench and scoring 1.8 points per game. He never exceeded more than 21 minutes in a contest.

The last appearance for Hardman in an Ohio State jersey was the team’s 88-83 win over Cornell in the opening round of the National Invitation Tournament March 19, where he scored three points while playing two minutes off the bench.

The sophomore swingman scored a career-high 11 points in just seven minutes of game time against Nebraska on Jan. 23, shooting 3-for-7 from behind the arc.

Hardman, known as an efficient three-point shooter, shot 45% from three-point range this season and 46% in his career at Ohio State.

A three-star recruit coming out of high school, Hardman will now look for a new start elsewhere