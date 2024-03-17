Jake Diebler has been named the full-time head coach of the Ohio State men’s basketball team and signed a 5-year contract with the Buckeyes, Ross Bjork, the Senior Advisor for Intercollegiate Athletics of Ohio State, announced Sunday.

Since Diebler took over as the interim head coach, the Buckeyes went 6-2, which included an upset win versus, at the time, the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers.

“Jake Diebler possesses all of the characteristics we were seeking as we conducted a very comprehensive and thorough search for a new head coach,” Bjork said. “Those include coaching ability, passion, energy, program knowledge, character, integrity and ties to Ohio. As an Ohio native, the son of a longtime Ohio high school coach and with deep connections to Ohio State, Jake knows what it takes to lead this program on a championship course.

Diebler is the first Ohioan to be named the Ohio State men’s basketball head coach in 35 years. The last? Randy Ayers, a Springfield, Ohio, native who was promoted by the Buckeyes in 1989.

Diebler is in his eighth season with the program. He was originally brought to Columbus as a video coordinator. In that role, he helped mentor Aaron Craft, the 2014 National Defensive Player of the Year, and D’Angelo Russell, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and 2015 first-team All-American.

Diebler said he is ready for the challenge and new opportunity.

“It’s a blessing and a privilege to serve this program and I’m excited for this opportunity,” Diebler said. “I’d like to thank Ross Bjork and President Carter for believing in me and the vision that I have moving forward. Ohio State basketball is special and means so much to me and my family. I look forward to serving the entire Ohio State basketball family as best as I possibly can.”