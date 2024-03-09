The Ohio State men’s ice hockey team took game one in Madison, Wisconsin, off the back of a stellar goaltender performance.

The 7th-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes (12-18-4, 4-18-2 Big Ten) defeated the 2nd-seeded Wisconsin Badgers (25-9-2, 16-7-1 Big Ten) 3-1 in the first game of its best-of-three quarterfinals series. Junior goaltender Logan Terness turned away 25 of the 26 shots by the Badgers en route to a road victory.

The Buckeyes opened the game firing as they recorded all of the game’s first six shots on goal. They also earned the opening power play and recorded two high-scoring chances on the man advantage.

However, it was once the power play concluded that the Buckeyes opened the scoring. Junior defenseman Brent Johnson scored in his first Big Ten postseason game by placing his shot in the top-left corner of the net over the shoulder of Wisconsin senior goaltender Kyle McClellan. The assists on the goal were by senior forwards Dalton Messina and Riley Hughes.

The Buckeyes’ lead did not hold long as freshman forward William Whitelaw equalized the score on the first shot of the game by the Badgers. Whitelaw was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Wisconsin dominated Ohio State on the faceoff dot in the opening frame, winning 17 of the 26 faceoffs taken. Despite that, the Buckeyes outshot the Badgers 12-6.

The second period was a back-and-forth affair as the Buckeyes killed off a Badger power play in which they recorded three shots on goal. Wisconsin also outshot Ohio State 16-7 in the middle frame but was not able to capitalize off its opportunities as the teams went into the second intermission tied at one.

The Badgers also extended their lead at the faceoff dot to 30-11, which led to a resurgence in offensive production.

Ohio State regained its lead early in the third after a penalty on sophomore forward Cruz Lucius led to a power-play opportunity for the Buckeyes. That was where Ohio State freshman forward Max Montes sniped the puck over McClellan’s shoulder.

The goal by Montes was enough for the Buckeyes to get the win in game one as they were able to shut the Badgers down for the final 17 minutes of the game. Montes scored a second goal in the period after Wisconsin pulled its goalie.

The Buckeyes and Badgers will meet again in Madison Saturday at 7 p.m. for game two. The game will be streamed live on Big Ten Plus.