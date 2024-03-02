The No. 20 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten) fell to the No. 10 Cornell Big Red (3-1, 0-0 Ivy) 15-11 on Saturday.

This is the second of three matchups the Buckeyes have against top-10 opponents, losing to No. 3 Virginia on Feb. 25 and playing No. 1 Notre Dame March 9.

The Big Red struck first with fifth-year midfielder Aiden Blake scoring off an assist from senior attacker C.J. Kirst at the 10:31 mark.

Ohio State quickly responded with a goal from senior defenseman Alex Marinier off an assist from sophomore midfielder Blake Eiland with 8:24 to go in the first.

Scoring continued with Ohio State junior attacker Jack McKenna and Kirst scoring goals in succession, tying the game at two apiece with five minutes to go in the opening period.

Graduate defenseman Justin Sherrer scored his first goal of the season and was quickly followed by Eiland, scoring goals in under a minute.

A goal from junior attacker Gannon Matthews opened up the second quarter but was quickly followed by a Cornell score from Kirst.

The Big Red were able to tie the game at five apiece with a score from fifth-year attacker Michael Long.

Ohio State broke the tie with an Eiland score off a turnover by Cornell midfielder Christopher Davis in which Marinier caused with 8:41 remaining in the second.

Marinier built on Ohio State’s lead with a score five minutes later off an assist from McKenna, but Cornell was able to respond with another goal from Kirst.

A slashing penalty called on senior defenseman Bobby Van Buren allowed Cornell junior attacker Danny Caddigan to tie the game up at seven at halftime.

Cornell struck first in the second half with a score coming from Big Red leading scorer C.J. Kirst.

A pushing penalty called on Cornell’s Christopher Davis created an extra-man opportunity for Ohio State. Cornell’s Long was able to score regardless.

Cornell continued their scoring ways in the second half with another goal getting past freshman goalie Caleb Fyock, this one coming from freshman attacker Willem Firth.

Ohio State was able to respond and cut into their deficit with a score coming from junior attacker Ben Mayer with three minutes remaining in the third quarter, making the score 11-9 Cornell.

The fourth quarter kicked off with a cross-check penalty on Cornell sophomore attacker Rory Graham, creating an extra-man opportunity for Ohio State. Mayer was able to capitalize with a goal off an assist from graduate midfielder Kyle Lewis.

Nonetheless, the Big Red continued to keep themselves in front, punching in multiple goals from Kirst and senior midfielder Hugh Kellegher, making the score 14-10.

Kirst was able to put in his seventh goal on the day with one minute remaining, cementing a Big Red victory despite a late score from Marinier.

Ohio State is set to take on the No. 1 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium on March 9. The game will be broadcasted on Big Ten Plus.