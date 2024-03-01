The Ohio State men’s volleyball team will look to redeem itself Saturday after losing to Loyola Chicago earlier this season.

The No. 7 Buckeyes (14-3, 8-1 MIVA) face off against No. 13 Loyola Chicago (9-8, 4-3 MIVA) in Columbus at the Covelli Center. Ohio State lost the first matchup against the Ramblers this season, snapping a 12-game win streak against conference opponents.

Senior outside hitter Jacob Pasteur said the team is excited to get another crack at Loyola Chicago at home.

“We’re excited to host them in the Covelli Center and defend our turf,” Pasteur said. “But more than anything, we have to control our side of things and stay locked in on what we have to do.”

In the five-set thriller on Feb. 9, Pasteur led the Buckeye offense with 17 kills. Senior libero Thomas Poole led defensively with 11 digs, and senior setter Noah Platfoot added 46 assists.

On the Ramblers’ end, redshirt-junior outside hitter Parker Van Buren led offensively with 17 kills. On defense, redshirt-junior libero Matt Oakley grabbed nine digs.

Since that matchup, Loyola Chicago has gone 2-2, winning its most recent game against Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday in a 3-0 sweep.

Freshman outside hitter Daniel Fabikovic tallied 18 kills in the win. Van Buren followed with eight and also added five digs and two aces on the night.

Van Buren fuels the Ramblers’ offense and ranks No. 7 nationally in kills per set (4.00). He collected his 1,000th career kill in Loyola Chicago’s loss against Lindenwood on Feb. 23.

The Ramblers team nationally ranks No.7 in hitting percentage (.337), No. 9 in kills per set (12.60) and No. 8 in assists per set (11.86).

Saturday’s matchup is one of two home games for Ohio State this week. The team played No. 14 Lewis on Thursday and won in three straight sets.

Sophomore opposite hitter Shane Wetzel led the Buckeyes with 18 kills and Pasteur followed with 11. Pasteur also collected seven aces and Wetzel was close behind with four.

Wetzel and Poole led the Ohio State defense with six digs each, and redshirt-senior setter Michael Wright facilitated the squad with 35 assists.

After their previous loss to Loyola this season, Wetzel said the team is eager for Saturday’s matchup.

“I think the difference is we’re hungry for it now,” Wetzel said. “They’re a good team, but we know we’re a better team, especially when we’re on.”

The game is set for 4 p.m. at the Covelli Center and will be streamed live on Big Ten Plus. Saturday is also Ohio State’s inaugural Dog Day, and fans are encouraged to register their dogs to bring them to the match.