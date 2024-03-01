Everyone who tries to stay at least a little in tune with the movie world will undoubtedly share the experience of being bombarded with recent reviews calling “Dune: Part Two” the greatest film ever.

In fact, “Part Two” even debuted with the highest IMDB score of all time at 9.4; though at the time of publication, it has dropped marginally to 9.1.

While calling this movie the pinnacle of all filmmaking may be a bit hyperbolic, it is still an extraordinary feat that displays all the power of the visual medium and demands to be viewed in the largest, loudest theater accessible.

“Part Two” takes the baton from the story’s original 2021 film installment and seamlessly transitions into the next part of the narrative. Though separate movies, together they compose an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, “Dune.”

The series follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), the heir to the House of Atreides, as he becomes stranded on the desert planet Arrakis. This predicament is due to a scheme by the universe’s all-powerful Emperor that ends with the rival house Harkonnen ambushing the Atreides’ attempt to take over the harvest of “the spice,” or the most valuable substance in this universe.

Simultaneously, Paul becomes increasingly aware that he may be the chosen messiah — more commonly referred to in the story as the “Lisan al Gaib” — of Arrakis’ native Fremen people.

“Dune” is very much a political, strategic thriller; being a space opera, it often draws comparisons to “Star Wars,” but maybe “Game of Thrones” is more accurate, as it likewise sees multiple power-hungry characters vie for the same seat of control.

Castles and dragons, however, are replaced in favor of massive sandworms — now available as popcorn buckets — and intricate steampunk technology. “Part Two” heavily leans into the politics of the Great Houses, including House Atreides and House Harkonnen, while also delivering jaw-dropping battle scenes that leave viewers in a state of awe.

As is customary with Denis Villeneuve movies — such as “Blade Runner 2049” and “Arrival” — the visuals are top in the industry. The brutal oranges of desert daylight and imposing blacks of warships mix beautifully on the screen, with internal framing and composition that would lend itself well to paintings.

In particular, the scenes on the Harkonnen planet Giedi Prime, which were shot in black and white, are absolutely stunning and at a scale that the original early-20th-century black-and-white films could never imagine. Duotone cinematography has never seemed more colorful.

Pleasure delivered via the eyes is matched by that of the ears, as everything from the noises of the battles to legendary director Hans Zimmer’s soundtrack comprises nothing short of superbly orchestrated sound design.

The star-studded cast that joins Chalamet also delivers at the top of each performer’s acting capabilities. In particular, Austin Butler (“Elvis”) as the Harkonnen heir Feyd-Rautha gives a maniacally terrifying performance, and legendary actor Christopher Walken (“Pulp Fiction,” “Catch Me If You Can”) shows he still can perform at his highest caliber as the machiavellian Emperor.

With this medley of technical achievements — from sights to sounds to performances — “Dune: Part Two” will be a heavy favorite to join “Part One” in taking home a plethora of awards.

Proponents of “Oppenheimer” or any other Oscar-nominated movies from 2023 should be relieved that the original release date for “Part Two” was delayed from November 2023 because of the SAG-AFTRA strikes; otherwise, the films likely would’ve left awards ceremonies much more empty-handed.

But for all the praise that “Dune: Part Two” is deservedly receiving, it’s not a perfect movie, and the hype of “greatest of all time” should not be bought into.

In all of the film’s grandeur and scale, the little moments of humanity and nuance are lost. Part of that is because Paul isn’t a totally moral protagonist, and the rest may be because the world of “Dune” is so alien that earthly emotions can’t be equated to it.

These shortcomings could be equated to the source material; “Dune” was not a flawless novel either, and there’s a reason why very few can bear to read it in its entirety. Yet Villeneuve has traditionally found a way to infuse his harsher or more dystopian films with soul, such as in “Blade Runner 2049,” “Arrival” or “Incendies,” all of which still serve as better installments in his impressive filmography.

Here, however, the humanity that makes audiences intrinsically connect with stories is sometimes hidden under swaths of sand or massive worms. Even Chalamet and Zendaya’s undeniable chemistry portraying the love story of Paul and Chani isn’t quite explored enough for it to really hit where the heart is.

Still, given that Villeneuve could easily be considered the greatest director of his generation, saying that “Dune: Part Two” isn’t quite as good as his best shouldn’t really be considered a knock on the film; and at the end of the day, it all comes down to an individual moviegoer’s preference.

“Part Two” ends in a way that demands a “Part Three,” and the thirst for more of the magnificence of “Dune” will not be quenched until its release.

Rating: 4/5