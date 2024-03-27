It’s an old but true adage: Someone’s “trash” can be another’s new treasure.

Ohio State alum Cody Butler set out to create a “sustainable slow-fashion brand” in spring 2023. Less than a year later, “New Beginnings” was born. Rather than sourcing materials from traditional retail outlets, the upcycled fashion brand seeks out durable vintage materials and encourages its customers to embrace sustainable fashion practices, Butler said.

“I’m trying to promote consumer awareness around making eco-conscious decisions when buying clothes,” Butler said. “When you thrift, you buy secondhand and do good for the world. There’s 13 million tons of textiles going into the landfill yearly.”

Though the brand has an inclusive mission, Butler said it still possesses an air of exclusivity, as no two clothing items are the same. Called “work-in-progress” — or WIP — garments, the pieces are customizable in nature and connect back to specific buyers, he said.

This personalization fosters sentimental value, meaning clients are more inclined to keep and wear the garment in the long term, Butler said.

“I bring these pieces and make them a WIP garment,” Butler said. “I want to empower you, the consumer, to always make it your own.”

Butler said the idea for New Beginnings occupied his mind for roughly three years before he decided to put definite time and thought into its development. This decision came after traveling internationally, he said.

“I took a trip to Europe in May of 2023 and was there for a full month, hitting eight different countries,” Butler said. “I would sketch and write when I was on the trains. I sketched New Beginnings on a pair of shorts when I was on a train up the coast of Italy, so then I came back and started teaching myself how to make clothes.”

After returning to the U.S., Butler said he continued conceptualizing New Beginnings while working a day job with Penske Truck Leasing but began to feel increasingly stifled by corporate life. In February 2024, he made the choice to pursue New Beginnings full-time.

“I really want to build that foundation before I move on to something bigger,” Butler said. “I am constantly in search of the right resources and tools to help me get to where I want to be.”

When it comes to sourcing materials, Butler said he frequents estate sales and popular secondhand shops like Goodwill, Volunteers of America and Ohio Thrift.

“When I’m thrifting, I’m always looking for material that I can use, and it’s very high-quality material because it is vintage,” Butler said. “I’m taking these materials, finding them and sourcing [them] for myself.”

Kai Gordon, a local photographer who also owns a media company called Saint Claire The Agency, said he actively works with Butler to help New Beginnings grow and build a strong customer base.

“I saw Cody, and before I peeped the garments, I saw he had mad style and thought this guy would be really fire styling our models,” Gordon said. “Then he added a little sprinkle with New Beginnings, and I was like, ‘Wow, so you can do so much more.’”

Upon meeting Butler, Gordon said he knew he wanted to be a part of New Beginnings’ burgeoning story. Butler’s drive and passion for making the brand a success was infectious, he said.

"We instantly hit it off, and he told me about New Beginnings," Gordon said. "I was invested because he was invested, so he sold me instantly."

Notably, Butler said New Beginnings has created denim-based garments for both Atlanta-based rapper Kyle the Hooligan and New York-based rapper Paris Bryant. For his part, Gordon said he assists Butler in documenting the brand’s accomplishments and overall journey.

“The progression is so important,” Gordon said. “I consider myself a good collaborator, so it’s like, ‘Hey, you style the person, I’ll take the pictures.’”

Butler said he appreciates Gordon’s creative cooperation, as New Beginnings requires genuine support in order to expand.

“You can’t do it on your own, and you have to put those tools and resources around you to make it happen,” Butler said. “I wasn’t in this industry, I’m still learning, and I love learning from the people around me. These opportunities will keep flooding our way if we stay together.”

New Beginnings plans to release a new collection — titled “New Beginnings – The Authenticity Pack” — later this year, Butler said. He said this collection will be themed around personal connection(s).

“I vow to only produce garments I genuinely love and would wear myself,” Butler said. “My approach is led with passion and integrity ensuring each creation reflects my true aesthetic.”

More information about New Beginnings, including the brand’s upcoming projects, can be found on its Instagram page.