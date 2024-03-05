Ohio State has granted incoming students an extended window to commit to Ohio State until May 15 as opposed to May 1 and extended the FAFSA submission deadline to March 15 for both incoming and current Ohio State students.

These changes were spurred by a change within the U.S. Department of Education where universities will not receive FAFSA applicant information until the first half of March for the 2024-25 academic year, according to an Ohio State news release published in February.

“We remain committed to access and affordability and will continue to offer financial services and education to support students and families,” James Orr, vice provost for strategic enrollment management, said in the release.

The U.S. Department of Education released a revised version of the FAFSA application on Dec. 31, 2023, nearly three months after the traditional Oct. 1 release date, according to the Federal Student Aid website.

Chris Booker, director of media and public relations, said in an email the delay “will postpone Ohio State’s financial aid notifications for incoming students.”

“The new priority deadline will grant students and families more time to apply for financial aid while ensuring that the university receives all necessary data to determine aid packages,” Booker said.

The revamped FAFSA form for the 2024-25 academic year expands eligibility for federal student aid, including Pell Grants, while enhancing user friendliness and adjusting aid calculation methods, according to the Federal Student Aid website.

Ohio State’s decision to extend commitment and initial aid deadlines followed consultation with state and national peer institutions, Booker said.

“May [1] is a national deadline for many colleges and universities — National College Decision Day,” Booker said. “The enrollment commitment deadline supports but is not critical to, the university’s commitment to first-year student success. This includes the facilitation of events such as orientation, housing assignments, and test placements that help students transition to campus.”