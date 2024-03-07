Though many are embarking on exciting adventures during spring break, other college students are simply sleepwalking home to enjoy some rest and relaxation.

Even so, those who aren’t traveling shouldn’t despair. They can still enjoy the innate drama and thrills that spring break brings from the comfort of their own homes.

Spring break is the perfect time to catch up on must-see movies, rewatch the classics or bask in the nostalgia of childhood favorites. Below, I’ve curated a list of film recommendations for this season.

Whether students are looking for romance, comedy or a sense that spring is in the air, these movies will allow them to forget all about their vitamin D deficiency.

“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”

For those subjected to an at-home spring break, 2005’s “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” may be the perfect movie to vicariously experience some adventure from the comfort of a couch.

The plot follows a group of best friends who are preparing to spend their first summer apart, with one traveling to Greece (Alexis Bledel), another going to soccer camp (Blake Lively), one attending her father’s wedding (America Ferrera) and the fourth simply staying home (Amber Tamblyn). The group stays connected by sending a pair of jeans that miraculously and flawlessly fits each of them back and forth to each other.

If you’re looking for a heartwarming film that embodies romance, coming-of-age struggles and the unbreakable bonds of friendship, look no further than “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.”

“Dazed and Confused”

An iconic movie filled with 70s nostalgia, slapstick comedy and plenty of questionable decision-making, “Dazed and Confused” (1993) directly deposits viewers into archetypal college spring break chaos.

In the film, teenagers revel in their last day of high school by engaging in mischievous activities like hazing freshmen, party planning and hanging out at the local pool hall. The students end up at a keg party to celebrate their newfound freedom, where they comically grapple with and ultimately accept the unknowns of their future.

This is an excellent, light-hearted movie that speaks to the privilege of being young and having your whole life ahead of you. Over spring break, consider taking advice from Matthew McConaughey’s particularly carefree character, who proclaims, “You just gotta keep livin’ man. L-I-V-I-N.”

“La La Land”

Sometimes movies just feel like a particular season. In my opinion, 2016’s “La La Land” emanates extremely strong spring energy.

The film opens with a musical number titled “Another Day of Sun,” in which cast members spontaneously break out in song and dance amid Los Angeles’ infamous traffic. The scene’s vibrant colors, combined with the vivid blue sky and sunny California weather, contribute to the film’s spring-y quality.

The movie follows the story of aspiring actor Mia (Emma Stone) and jazz aficionado Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) as they struggle to make their dreams a reality in the big city. Their initial contempt for one another blossoms into love, but things get complicated as they try to navigate their careers and decide which paths to take.

The film is broken up into seasons, each corresponding with the status of Mia and Sebastian’s relationship. The subtle symbolism of new beginnings in the spring portion of “La La Land” is one of many reasons this is a fitting movie for the season.

I would highly recommend this film to anyone looking to have a life-changing cinematic experience over spring break. However, I must warn you, you may want to keep a box of tissues nearby for this viewing experience — and not because of spring allergies.

“Girl Happy”

Throwing it all the way back to the 60s, “Girl Happy” (1965) captures the true spirit of spring break. In the film, an up-and-coming rock band is hired by a Chicago businessman/mobster to watch over his daughter Valerie on her spring break trip to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

As the band’s lead singer Rusty (Elvis Presley) spends more time with Valerie, they begin to fall for one another.

Chock-full of Rusty’s comedic attempts to shield Valerie from earnest men, this charming, albeit dated, film depicts an amusing love story that’s ideal for some innocent spring break entertainment. To top it all off, “Girl Happy” includes several musical numbers, meaning audiences can take some time to appreciate Presley’s iconic vocals.

“She’s All That”

“She’s All That” (1999) can best be described as a cheesy flick brimming with beloved 90s high school stereotypes. Seeing as it includes quintessential spring events like spring break, prom and filling out college applications, this film is sure to transport viewers back to the second semester of senior year.

The drama begins as Zach (Freddie Prinze Jr.), the most popular guy in school, is dumped by his aspiring prom queen girlfriend, who decides to pursue a relationship with a shallow TV star (Matthew Lillard) she met on a spring break trip instead.

Down on his luck and looking to reclaim his A-list status, Zach makes a bet with his friends that he could make anyone within the school prom queen. He takes on Laney Boggs (Rachael Leigh Cook) — a wildly unpopular artist type — as his project.

Though the general idea of a “popular guy” improving an “unpopular girl” by changing her appearance in this film is problematic, it makes for a slightly laughable and entertaining viewing experience.

“She’s All That” is an altogether heartwarming movie that demonstrates the futility of high school politics, and viewers can be sure to expect a satisfying ending.