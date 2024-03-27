Jake Diebler takes the head coach helm for the first time with his appointment to the Ohio State men’s basketball team. But despite his lack of experience, Ross Bjork, the senior adviser for intercollegiate athletics, and the Ohio State athletic department have had no trouble opening up the pocketbook.

Diebler’s base salary will be $2.5 million. This price is substantially more than previous Buckeye head coach Chris Holtmann, whose base salary was $1 million.

To be fair, Holtmann’s take-home pay was closer to $3.5 million annually. But Diebler will likely assume some of those same bonuses, meaning he could stand to make more in his first year as head coach than Holtmann made in his 12th year and seventh season at Ohio State.

The outcome seems curious. Diebler was making $500,000 as associate head coach under Holtmann, a position he held for two years. Diebler has no prior experience leading a program, though he’s been an assistant coach at both Valparaiso — where he himself played basketball — and Vanderbilt.

In comparison, Holtmann already had five years of head coaching experience by the time he reached Columbus, with stints at Gardner-Webb from 2010-2013 and at Butler from 2016-2017. He also won Big East Coach of the Year for his work with the Bulldogs.

Presumably, Diebler, for whom this job is a “dream,” almost any base salary would have done. Diebler also seemed to be the least experienced candidate Ohio State was considering, making the compensation decision even more perplexing.

Holtmann won’t be a pauper: Ohio State owes him a $12.5 million buyout. He’s also already found gainful employment again by being named head coach of DePaul earlier this month.

But it still seems like a notable discrepancy, with Holtmann landing toward the bottom of the league, and Diebler floating closer to the middle.

Diebler led the Buckeyes to an 8-2 record since taking the reins and Tuesday night, they fell in the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals to Georgia 79-77.