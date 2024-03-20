Though there won’t be murder on the dance floor Thursday, there will be themed cocktails, a 2000s indie-rock soundtrack and plenty of dancing.

Skully’s Music Diner has partnered with What the Dance, a nationwide music and dance event coordinator, to bring the “Club Saltburn Dance Party!” to Columbus. As its title suggests, the event is based on the November 2023 black comedy/thriller film “Saltburn” and will be hosted by Skully’s — located at 1151 N. High St. — beginning at 9 p.m.

What the Dance’s social media and creative director Daniel Barron said the company has partnered with Skully’s to organize several dance parties in the past, including Taylor Swift-, Olivia Rodrigo- and Bad Bunny-themed events.

“The smaller venues create such an intimate setting,” Barron said. “We’ve worked with Skully’s for quite a while now, and we’ve always received amazing feedback when previously hosting dance parties with them.”

“Club Saltburn” is somewhat of an exception considering the venue has not hosted a movie-themed event in years, said Jim Berling, Skully’s general manager.

“We thought it would be a good risk to take,” Berling said. “Especially since the movie has become one of those counterculture things that has a sort of cult following to it.”

Hosting a “Saltburn”-themed event was a no-brainer for Barron after watching the movie make such a splash on various online platforms.

“After watching the movie ourselves and seeing the viral success of ‘Saltburn,’ we knew we had to do a dance party to celebrate the music and aesthetic of Saltburn’s iconic party scenes,” Barron said.

“Club Saltburn” is part of a countrywide tour put on by What the Dance that will also travel to cities like Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Atlanta, Georgia and Washington, D.C. The event will vary from venue to venue, but Barron said themed drinks that reflect plot points from “Saltburn” — as well as its props and visuals — will remain a constant element.

Skully’s iteration of the event will also include a montage of movie clips that will play on its in-house projector screen, something Berling said the venue has done for previous movie-themed parties.

“We did a ‘Big Lebowski’ thing back in the day,” Berling said. “We showed the movie on our big screen and there was a costume contest. We have also done Harry Potter stuff in the past.”

“Club Saltburn” has no required dress code, but Berling said “Saltburn”-themed attire is recommended. Tickets for the event are priced at $15 and available for purchase via TicketWeb.