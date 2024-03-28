The Ohio State softball team left Piscataway, New Jersey, Sunday after a devastating 1-2 series against Big Ten foe Rutgers.

The Buckeyes (17-10, 1-2 Big Ten) lost their first game against Rutgers (20-13, 2-1 Big Ten) Friday, 6-1, and tried to battle back in overtime in the second game, which was postponed in the middle of the ninth inning due to darkness. Ohio State turned it around Sunday, but ultimately dropped the series after falling in the evening game that same day.

The Buckeyes had a rough start to their first game Friday afternoon as they faced the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers scored all six runs in the first five innings before the Buckeyes could score their single run of the game in the seventh.

The Scarlet Knights struck first in the bottom of the second with a single RBI from senior right fielder Kayla Bock to make it 1-0.

Rutgers returned in the third with a two-run homer from graduate third baseman Payton Lincavage, leaving the inning with a 3-0 lead.

The Scarlet Knights had an eventful fifth inning, scoring their last three runs of the game, starting with an RBI from senior pitcher Morgan Smith, who then scored herself a wild pitch.

To finish the bottom of the fifth, Lincavage hit another home run to make it a 6-0 game.

Ohio State tried to rally in the top of the seventh and loaded the bases before senior first baseman Destinee Noury stepped up to the plate and singled to the shortstop, bringing freshman left fielder Taylor Cruse home and making it 6-1.

The Buckeyes could not make a big enough comeback to win the game and earned their first conference loss.

Ohio State held its head high heading into its second game of the day before the delay. The contest picked up Sunday where it left off, taking the game 11-9.

Junior shortstop Kami Kortokrax said the team’s goal was to leave it all on the field.

”Why not just give everything we can and get back to Columbus?” Kortokrax said.

The Scarlet Knights struck first again with a massive 6-0 lead in the first three innings alone.

Rutgers had two RBIs in the second inning, one from junior second baseman Maddie Lawson and another from senior shortstop Kyleigh Sand.

In the top of the third, Bock had her second RBI of the day, and Lawson tacked on three more RBIs with a hit to center field to take a 6-0 lead.

The Buckeyes narrowed the Rutgers’ lead and scored three runs in the top of the fourth. Kortokrax doubled to center field to bring Ohio State’s first two runners in, followed by a single RBI from senior right fielder Taylor Heckman to bring Kortokrax home and make it a 6-3 game.

Sand drove in a run for the Scarlet Knights in the bottom of the fifth with her sacrifice fly to left field, extending the Rutgers’ lead to 7-3.

The Buckeyes entered the top of the sixth ready to hit. Senior pinch hitter Sam Hackenbracht got the offense going with an RBI to add another point to the board. Freshman catcher Jasmyn Burns followed up with a single RBI to bring in Heckman and make it 7-5.

Noury hit a three-run homer to take an 8-7 lead and end the top of the sixth for the Buckeye offense.

Rutgers tied the game eight apiece in the bottom of the sixth with a homer from Smith.

Picking back up at the top of the tenth inning from Friday’s game, the Buckeyes started loading the bases when Burns walked, allowing Heckman to score.

Bases still loaded, Bump walked this time to bring Cruse home and take a 10-8 lead.

Burns scored on a passed ball after senior center fielder Kirsten Eppele struck out swinging to end the inning 11-8. Smith homered for the second time in the game to close out the scoring.

The series’ last game followed immediately after the Buckeyes’ win.

Ohio State carried over the energy from its 11-9 victory into its final game of the series, which immediately followed, but lost 8-6.

Eppele hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the second to bring in Kortokrax and put up the game’s first point.

The Scarlet Knights scored seven straight runs throughout the second and third innings.

A lone homer from Rutgers’ graduate catcher Katie Wingert in the bottom of the second sparked the Scarlet Knights’ offense.

The following six runs came in the bottom of the third. Six RBIs, two of which came from Smith’s home run to left field, propelled the Scarlet Knights to a 7-1 lead.

The Buckeyes entered the fourth inning with a McKenzie Bump double to bring Kortokrax home.

Eppele hit a three-run home run to make it 7-5 before another homer from sophomore catcher Hannah Church made it a close 7-6 game.

Rutgers answered with a sacrifice from Smith to bring Sand home and end the game 8-6.

“We’re not perfect, but they bounce back, and they’re going to fight to the end,” head coach Kelly Kovach Schoenly said.

The Buckeyes head back to Columbus for their first home game of the season. They take on their in-state foe, Dayton University, at Buckeye Field Wednesday at 4 p.m.