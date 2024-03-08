For a dazzling display of oil color artistry, father and son Dave and Dane Terry’s artworks are a must see.

The Ohio State Faculty Club, located at 181 S. Oval Drive, Columbus, Ohio, is currently hosting “Night & Day,” an exhibition created by father and son, which is available to see until March 15, 2024, according to a press release from the Ohio State Faculty Club. Robie Benve, art coordinator for the Ohio State Faculty Club, spoke about the talent of Dave Terry, professional artist and art restorer, and Dane Terry, professional artist and musician.

“You can feel almost and see the energy and the positivity that was put into the work,” Benve said.