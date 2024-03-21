Tuesday’s Ohio Primary election has passed, and now many students are left to consider what local, national and international factors will swing their voting decisions in the November presidential election.

Recent events such as the Israel-Hamas war and immigration policies along the southern border have been fresh on many students’ minds. Other topics such as the age of the candidates, the nation’s economy and individual rights are also talking points that often resonate with the college demographic.

“I don’t think having people who are in their late 70s to 80s is very beneficial for this country,” Avery Gabbert, a fourth-year in nursing, said. “Not even just [for] Gen Z, but everyone in general, because everything’s super outdated for them.”