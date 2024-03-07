Joy Dunne is the Western Collegiate Hockey Association’s Rookie of the Year, the conference announced Wednesday.

The freshman forward leads the Buckeyes in goals scored this season with 20, and is fourth on the team in points with 36. Dunne leads WCHA rookies in goals, assists and points, and is third among all WCHA players in goals scored.

Dunne’s 36 points place her eighth all-time in points from an Ohio State freshman, just 1 point behind seventh-place Tatum Skaggs.

Dunne has recorded two hat tricks this season — Nov. 3, 2023, against Bemidji State and Jan. 12 against then-No. 2 Minnesota.

Dunne’s Rookie of the Year award came after she earned Rookie of the Week four times this season, and Rookie of the Month in November.

Dunne joins Jeni Creary, Hokey Langan and Emma Maltais as the fourth Rookie of the Year in Ohio State history.