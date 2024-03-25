After losing the first two Big Ten games of the season, the Buckeyes’ conference streak carries on.

The Ohio State women’s lacrosse team (6-4, 0-3 Big Ten) had a rough go in Maryland on Saturday as it fell 15-5 to the No. 10 Johns Hopkins Blue Jays (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) 15-5 at the Homewood Field in Baltimore.

The first quarter was strong for the Blue Jays with four quick goals, courtesy of 2023 captain and graduate midfielder Bailey Cheetham, junior midfielder Ashley Mackin and two from senior attacker Campbell Case, who set the tone for the game.

After a timeout called by Ohio State, freshman attacker and 2023 U.S. Lacrosse All-American

Kate Tyack was able to get one in the net for the Buckeyes. However, the Blue Jays were quick to answer with two more scores. Case accounted for another, and the other came from sophomore attacker Ava Angello, who led the Blue Jays in goals and points last season.

The first quarter ended 6-1 in favor of Johns Hopkins, and senior captain and goalie Regan Alexander had four saves, while graduate goalie Madison Doucette had one.

The Blue Jays’ defense continued their heavy pressure in the second quarter, with one Ohio State goal scored by senior captain and attacker Jamie Lasda, who is currently leading the Buckeyes with 36 points.

Goals for Johns Hopkins were scored by senior midfielder Marielle McAteer and 2023 captain and graduate attacker Maeve Barker, who extended their lead 8-2 at halftime. Alexander and Doucette marked two saves each.

Many man-down situations for the Buckeyes in the third quarter — five penalties from five different players — led to multiple scoring opportunities for the Blue Jays. Blue Jay goals were scored by Mackin, Case, Angello and junior attacker Charlotte Smith.

One goal from Lasda gave the Buckeyes their third goal, and the score was 14-3 going into the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Doucette had one save.

The final quarter had just one goal from Mackin and two goals for the Buckeyes from midfielders junior Annie Hargraves and freshman Kampbell Stone. Alexander and Doucette had one save each, leading to a 15-5 final and giving Johns Hopkins its first Big Ten win after losing to Northwestern on March 16.

The Buckeyes will take on another Big Ten opponent Thursday, where they will play Penn State at the Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium at 6 p.m. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network.