As the Ohio State women’s lacrosse season edges toward its halfway point, the Buckeyes anticipate their next upcoming showdown Thursday against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Set against the backdrop of rival history, the two teams are gearing up to clash on the field in an important Big Ten matchup. Ohio State (6-4-0, 0-3 Big Ten) is led by first-year head coach Amanda Moore.

With a track record of eight wins and 16 losses against Penn State (6-4-0, 2-0 Big Ten), the Buckeyes are poised to rewrite the narrative and turn the tide in their favor.

A few key players to watch on the Buckeyes’ side include Jamie Lasda and Brynn Ammerman. Lasda, a senior attacker from Ithaca, New York, has 30 goals on the season and will likely be a forceful leader in the upcoming matchup.

The Buckeyes’ offense is led by junior attacker Ammerman. The West Chester, Pennsylvania, native leads the team in facilitating with an impressive 30 assists in 10 games.

On the defensive side, goaltender Regan Alexander will look to be at the top of her game inside the cage. Alexander, a senior goalie, has a save percentage of nearly half with 88 goals allowed and 90 saves in 10 games played.

Penn State players like Kristin O’Neill will surely test the Buckeyes’ defense on Thursday. O’Neill, a senior midfielder from Odenton, Maryland, has 31 goals in 10 games. She has scored at least one goal in every game so far this season.

The Nittany Lions are also heading into this game on a high from their 14-13 overtime win against No. 1 Northwestern Friday.

However, this matchup is set to be played at the Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium, giving the Buckeyes a home-turf advantage. The last three meetings that these teams played at Ohio State resulted in victories for the Buckeyes.

This may be the key to pulling out an Ohio State win as the team holds a 6-5-0 record at home compared to 2-11-0 record at University Park, Pennsylvania. Additionally, the last 10 matchups between these two rosters have a nearly split outcome, with Penn State only leading the Buckeyes five to four games in wins.

As game time approaches, the Buckeyes look to erase their losses, including last season’s 13-3 defeat against the Nittany Lions and add a win to their record.

The matchup proves to be a crucial one for Ohio State. A Big Ten Conference matchup in which Penn State and the Buckeyes enter 2-0 and 0-3 in conference wins respectively. Penn State stands at third place in the Big Ten, just below Michigan and Maryland.

Ohio State currently sits at sixth place following Northwestern and Johns Hopkins. As all focus begins to shift to the upcoming critical game, the Buckeyes prepare for the magnitude of the task ahead. Penn State has long been a formidable opponent, boasting a strong roster and a history of success in collegiate lacrosse.

Faceoff is set for 7 p.m., Thursday, and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.