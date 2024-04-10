The Ohio State Olympic Weightlifting Club held its first-ever Fundraising Gala Friday evening at the Heritage Golf Club.

The weightlifting club was refounded in 2021 after dissolving in the ’80s, and the fundraising gala was a way to bring together former members, alumni and prominent figures in the weightlifting community. The event featured food and drinks, various speeches from experts in their fields and a silent auction to raise money for the up-and-coming club.

Following the event, members were also invited to attend a training session with the club on Saturday.

“This event was completely planned and organized by our student members. It’s just a great example of their initiative and their ‘get-up and go.’ I’m really blown away by the leadership and the work ethic the students in this club have shown,” professor of philosophy at Ohio State and the club’s adviser, Declan Smithies said. “It’s a good reflection of their integrity and their commitment to the club itself.”