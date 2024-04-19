The “Classic for Columbus Celebrity All-Star Game” is posting up for another year of success.

Classic for Columbus is a local nonprofit that seeks to “promote education, economic development and diversity while raising money for scholarships and institutions of higher learning,” according to its website. The organization’s “All-Star Game” will be held at the Schottenstein Center on Saturday, matching up top basketball players from historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs, against notable players from different Ohio colleges.

“It’s hard for people to stay in their seats,” John Pace, Classic for Columbus’ CEO, said. “It’s such a slam and jam fest, and the ball skills are just phenomenal.”

Additionally, the day will comprise various events including musical acts, an HBCU band showcase and a “Divine 9 Step and Stroll,” the latter of which is a long-time tradition for Black Greek life.

Pace said giving back to his community has always been the nonprofit’s chief goal.

“We believe that education is the pathway to upward mobility,” Pace said. “We believe in this so strongly that we believe that education should be a part of everything we do in our lives, including sports, entertainment and culture.”

Though festivities are focused around the game, Pace said other forms of entertainment should not be excluded from recognition. In particular, there will be two major stages showcasing artists from R&B and gospel backgrounds.

“On one stage you have R&B performers, and we have a national act coming in who’s a really popular, renowned, iconic figure: Pleasure P,” Pace said. “And he’s going to perform a tribute to the ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s along with The Conspiracy Band. Then, at the same time in another space at the Schottenstein Center, we have the inspirational pavilion showcasing the top gospel artists in Columbus.”

Pace said this variety of entertainment helps bring people from all kinds of communities — especially those living in marginalized communities — together.

“For some of them, it’s the first time they’ve ever been out of their neighborhood,” Pace said. “But when we bring them there, and they’re able to see people, hear people and touch people who look like them, but who are accomplished, it just really is a life-changing experience.”

One of Classic for Columbus’ major initiatives, titled the 18K Initiative, reflects the organization’s plan to garner 18,000 attendees for the All-Star Game by 2026. As of now, Pace said the nonprofit is about halfway to its goal; even so, the future still excites him.

“We plan to give away $1.5 million dollars in scholarships and support to historically Black colleges and universities and other universities and organizations as well,” Pace said.

Daizhon Cox, the chief engagement officer at Classic for Columbus and a second-year in political science at Ohio State, said the organization has taken some brand-new steps to ensure an even wider audience for the event. For instance, Ohio State students can purchase tickets for a discounted price of $15.

“I have also brought together a group of student influencers, young influencers, that are small business owners,” Cox said. “I have been able to meet with other stakeholders, such as some of the elected officials to figure out how can we reach young people.”

Cox’s willingness to give back stems from his tumultuous upbringing, he said.

“I like the feeling of being able to help people, to be able to give back, especially coming from the area that I come from,” Cox said. “You don’t typically see kids having the resources and the platform to be able to do the work that I do.”

Cox said he hopes attendees can appreciate Columbus’ rich community and remember the reason why they’re partying.

“The takeaway that I’d like everyone to leave Schottenstein Center with on [Saturday] is the knowledge that when you purchased your ticket, you made education possible for a family, for a student that might otherwise not have had that opportunity,” Pace said.

More information about the “All-Star Game,” including ticket pricing and its associated events, can be found on Classic for Columbus’ website.