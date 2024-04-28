Social entrepreneur and Ohio State alum Christopher Pan released a draft of his spring commencement speech on social media Sunday, asking for feedback.

The speech, which Pan is expected to share to over 12,000 graduates in the Ohio Stadium May 5, includes lyrics from two songs and incorporates several pieces of financial advice.

“For my upcoming commencement speech – I tried AI – was okay – then I decided to try HI (Higher Intelligence) – buckle up – gonna blow everyone’s heart wide open Sunday,” Pan posted to Instagram.

When Pan first posted the draft, it said he wants to reinvent the traditional commencement speech into more of a “halftime show” because many in the class of 2024 started college during the COVID-19 pandemic. In this style, the draft shows he plans to sing parts of “What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes and “This Little Light of Mine.”

Pan said he uses singing as a therapy tool to help him with “emotional freedom.”

“As it turns out, singing stimulates the amygdala where we store emotions. It’s like going to the bathroom for negative energy stuck in the body,” the draft read.

Pan said he believes a major societal issue at the moment is a lack of spirituality in an interview with The Lantern — something his speech incorporates.

“I think the biggest problem facing society right now is the lack of spiritual nutrition in our collective diet,” Pan said.

After plans to have the graduates join him in song, the speech transitions to the war in Gaza and addresses conflict resolution. He explained that after the beginning of the war on Oct. 7, 2023, he held gatherings with Jewish and Palestinian people to learn new perspectives.

“What I learned is that there is so much pain and trauma in both communities. Pain causes hate and violence. Hurt people hurt people. Healed people help people,” the draft read. “When we heal ourselves, we heal the world. World peace starts with inner peace.”

In the draft, Pan says he was able to help people shift to an “abundance mindset” after his gatherings with Jewish and Palestinian people.

“Over time, I was able to help some folks to shift to an abundance mindset believing there is enough land and resources for everyone,” the draft read. “Can we learn to share? Can we learn to care? Can we see past the labels and find our common humanity?”

Pan then plans to ask the audience to keep an open mind and engage with others who think differently, saying he hopes to be a part of bridging the divide across several issues.

“The word for hello and peace in Hebrew is SHALOM. In Arabic, it’s SALAM,” the draft read. “I long for a world where salam is met with a friendly shalom. Maybe we can practice and start building the bridge?”

The draft ends with a traditional congratulations and thanks the crowd for “the incredible opportunity to serve.”

“This is just the beginning of our friendship,” the draft continues. “I’m running a free virtual summer camp for everyone to support your next chapter – you’ll get an email with details. I’d love to be your LIFE TA.”

Pan describes himself as a social entrepreneur, inspirational speaker and musician. Throughout his career, he founded MyIntent, an online space that describes itself as “a catalyst for meaningful conversations and positive action,” according to the company’s website.

MyIntent allows users to create custom bracelets embedded with a customer-chosen word that reminds the wearer to live intentionally. The company’s parent organization, SpiritLab, works to promote spiritual health and growth through experimental yoga and exercise classes.

Pan earned an MBA from Harvard University and has worked at several companies, including Facebook and PepsiCo.

University President Ted Carter Jr. said Pan is an incredible example of taking everything students gain at Ohio State and applying it to find solutions in the world in an April 5 press release.

“As we celebrate commencement, I am confident Chris will inspire our graduates to make their own impact as they begin their journey as lifelong Buckeyes,” Carter said.

University spokesperson Ben Johnson said the university has no further comment.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating with our graduates and their families,” Johnson said.

This story was updated April 28 at 4:35 p.m. to more accurately reflect Pan’s speechwriting process.