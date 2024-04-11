Dance Coalition at The Ohio State University will hold its 14th annual spring showcase, titled “Dance Co’s Diaries,” on Sunday.

Club president and choreographer Brooklyn Dustman said the performance will feature 10 club-wide dances, two small-group dances and two guest dances from the on-campus organizations Studio Dance at Ohio State and Dance of the Soul from China, respectively. Beyond choreography, the showcase will feature spoken testimonials that enhance its sentimental theme, she said.

“The theme revolves around memories, inspiration and reflection,” Dustman said. “We are going to have this year’s choreographers explain the memory or inspiration that helped them create their dance and celebrate all the things that make our group what it is.”

Though Dance Coalition was originally created to teach hip-hop and traditional Indian dance fusion, the nonaudition club has expanded over the years to explore a wide range of styles, Dustman said. Sunday’s performance will specifically feature swing, ballet, lyrical, hip-hop and Indian fusion styles, she said.

Suder Natesan, a second-year in biology and the club’s treasurer, has choreographed two dances for the upcoming show: an Indian fusion routine and a small-group dance — for which she is the co-leader — consisting of a K-pop-style chorus medley. Notably, Natesan said the club looks forward to sharing their creativity and growth with an audience.

“The performance this year is supposed to reflect our past,” Natesan said. “It’s a theme of what and how we became inspired to dance to the songs we chose for this performance — at least it is in my case.”

Dustman said any Dance Coalition member can choreograph and teach a routine, if interested. She said club members started learning choreography for the show in late August, so the preparation has essentially spanned over two semesters.

Though the majority of performances at the upcoming showcase have been choreographed by club members themselves, Natesan said some routines have been learned via online sources like music videos.

“Each choreographer is a club member who either teaches a dance that they choreographed or learned from somewhere else,” Natesan said. “Of course, if it is not the club member’s own choreography, we make sure to give due credit to the original choreographer.”

Natesan said the club’s lack of auditions, attendance requirements and fees — plus its option for any member to lead a dance — makes Dance Coalition a diverse and inclusive space for dancers of all levels. Likewise, Dustman said the club’s members range from complete beginners to professionals, with backgrounds in a variety of styles.

“Our group aims to serve as an outlet for dancers of any level of experience to have a space to learn and perform any and all styles of dance,” Dustman said. “We function on the basis that anyone in the club can choreograph a dance to any style and teach it to the group.”

With a total of 23 club members dancing in this year’s showcase, Dustman said each performer can choose how many routines they want to participate in, whether that’s solely the opening and closing numbers or any of the 10 club-wide dances.

The club hosts two 90-minute classes per week, but considering attendance is not mandatory, Dustman said members can rehearse around their personal schedules and skill levels.

“The membership of our club has almost doubled from the numbers we had last year, so I am very excited to perform with so many people, friends old and new,” Dustman said. “I also am very proud of and excited about the small group performances; I can not reveal too many details as the performers in it wish to keep it a surprise, but one small group specifically will be performing a dance that is unlike anything Dance Co has ever produced, and I will leave it at that.”

The free performance will be held in Hitchcock Hall Room 131 beginning at 1 p.m. More information about the showcase and Dance Coalition as a whole can be found on the club’s Instagram page.