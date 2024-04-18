The first-ever Big Esports Conference Championship tournament was held on campus Friday and Saturday with 14 schools competing in four video games: Valorant, Overwatch 2, Rocket League and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The teams played at both the Esports Arena in Lincoln Tower and the Game Arena, located at 1556 N. High St. The BEC, which was started in September, is made up of Big Ten schools and is the first collegiate conference for competitive video games. The championship capped off its 15-week regular season and featured over 200 competitors.

“We really haven’t been able to build a large Big Ten-focused esports community, and this has really allowed for that to happen,” said Jackson Krook, a third-year in aerospace engineering and esports caster at Purdue University. “I’m meeting a lot of new faces, and I’m sure long term this will be really beneficial for everyone.”