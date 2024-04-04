Fishbowl Improvisational Comedy and Backburner Sketch combined comedic efforts to preform the annual Fish Fry show in the Ohio Union this past weekend.

The Fish Fry showcases the usual long and short form improv acts of Fishbowl and the written sketches of Backburner. The members of both clubs take turns switching rolls in participating in the speciality of the opposite group throughout the show, mixing up what would normally be seen at a stand alone show.

“Skimprov” is the game that is unique to the show. The game has Fishbowl and Backburner members swap places in writing a sketch that’s responded to with improv.