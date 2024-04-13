The departure of starting quarterback Kyle McCord at the end of 2023 threw the Ohio State quarterback room into a frenzy. McCord, who spent three years in the scarlet and gray, entered the transfer portal after a season that featured the highs of double-digit wins, and the lows of a third-straight loss to Michigan.

According to head coach Ryan Day, the battle to fill McCord’s 11-2 shoes is far from over.

The strength of the position group looks second to none on paper. For its variance in age and experience, the room features a consistently strong level of talent.

The presumptive offseason favorite has been Will Howard, a fifth-year transfer who led Kansas State to a Big 12 title in 2022. With 24 touchdowns through the air and nine on the ground in his four years as a Wildcat, Howard’s accomplishments solidify him as a strong, dual-threat contender in Day’s eyes.

“His combination on the field of being able to extend plays with his feet, run in the run game, pull the ball — we’ve seen that happen before — and then be accurate in the pocket throwing the ball, play action on the move, all those things put stress on the defense,” Day said at a press conference Wednesday. “We’re trying to put him in the most difficult situations we possibly can: third down, third and long, second and long.”

In spite of that praise, Day declined to name Howard as the starter or even the leader of the quarterback race, making clear that the competition continues. He noted, however, that in-game experience would make a difference in his early season choices.

Julian Sayin, a freshman transfer from Alabama, has been “working his tail off,” but faces a real hurdle in his lack of snaps. But Day stopped short of eliminating Sayin from first-string contention.

“He’s in the mix. He is,” Day said.

Sayin’s talent has already spoken for itself. Upon arrival in Columbus, a black stripe is placed atop each freshman and transfer player’s helmet. The stripe is removed when the players and coaches feel a newcomer has proven his commitment to the program. Sayin’s stripe was removed after just nine practices — the fastest any freshman quarterback has ever earned the honor since former head coach Urban Meyer instituted the tradition in 2012.

“With the black stripe, it’s a lot of times the players’ [decision]. They see it: [a] guy makes a play or shows up over an extended period of time,” Day said. “In nine practices, you can see that he was making a lot of throws in big spots, even against the [first-string players]. So the play speaks for itself and again, usually when you get your black stripe off, it’s because you’ve earned the respect of the team. I think he’s done that.”

Day isn’t certain that either of the two transfers will be their man, though. And the returning Buckeye, junior Devin Brown, is no stranger to a quarterback battle, having spent eight months competing with McCord prior to the start of the season last year. Howard may have the experience, and Sayin the skill, but Brown’s familiarity with the Buckeye system certainly helps his chances.

“He’s now into year three, and a lot of the things that we’re doing [are] still what we’ve done in the past. He probably feels the most comfortable out there with the offense and you see that. The big thing with him is just being as consistent as he possibly can, keeping the offense moving because he definitely has the ability and definitely flashes,” Day remarked.

Even after Day names a starter, the competition will continue. Unlike in years past, the 2024 Buckeyes don’t anticipate being a one-quarterback team.

“I just think this is a different and unique time that we’re stepping into. When guys look at the depth chart, I don’t think it’s as important as it always has been in the past,” Day said.“The last time the national championship was won, we were on quarterback three —we’re gonna run the quarterback some this year and because of that, we’re gonna need depth. That room’s gotta be strong.”

Day suggested that the power of this team is in its variety: experience and poise sit alongside fresh legs with high upside.

“We’re gonna do whatever we can to win games. That’s what it comes down to,” Day said. “But we also know what our goals is at the end of the season and what is gonna put us in position to do that at the end of the season and making sure we have two or three quarterbacks that can go help us reach our goals is gonna be the No.1 thing. How do we do that? We gotta figure that out. I don’t think we’re there yet.”





