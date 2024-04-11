Ohio State might have lost its nine-year-long running backs coach to rival Michigan, but the Buckeyes’ rushers are ready to take the next step in becoming one of the country’s most lethal one-two punches.

On April 1, Ohio State hired former Oregon Ducks running backs coach Carlos Locklyn, just 19 days after former Buckeyes coach Tony Alford announced his departure.

Following the conclusion of the 2023 season, Ohio State lost running backs Chip Trayanum to Kentucky while losing Evan Pryor and Willtrell Hartson in the original transfer portal, all of whom were key pieces to the Buckeyes’ depth.

The Buckeyes also suffered a blow to the positional group yet again, this time just days before their spring game in Columbus.

On Sunday, multiple reports said former four-star recruit Dallan Hayden intends to transfer when the spring window opens. Hayden rushed for 553 yards and six touchdowns as a true freshman in 2022.

Now heading a 2024 positional group that appears to be set for 2024 and led by senior running back TreVeyon Henderson and junior Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins, Locklyn will look to get elite production out of the dynamic running back tandem.

“I get the best out of [the running backs] because I love the young men,” Locklyn said. “My main focus is to change the hearts and the minds of them, and they’ll play for me.”

Henderson, in his junior season, carried the ball 156 times, totaling 926 yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 games. He was sixth in rushing among the Big Ten and averaged 5.9 yards per carry.

Instead of declaring for the 2024 NFL draft, Henderson elected to stay in Columbus for one more season.

With Henderson leading the Buckeyes’ backfield, they appeared to already be in great hands, but help was on the way.

Ohio State landed Judkins, the No. 1-rated running back available, in the transfer portal Jan. 8.

As a true freshman at Ole Miss, Judkins accumulated 1,567 rushing yards on 274 attempts, setting a Rebels single-season record. He was later chosen as the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year and named to the First-Team All-SEC team.

In his second season, he only got better. Judkins garnered 1,307 all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns. His 1,158 rushing yards was second amongst all SEC rushers. His incredible sophomore season earned him First-Team All-SEC honors for the second consecutive year.

Today, Judkins brings his talents to the Buckeyes and, paired with Henderson, is likely set to form one of the best running back duos in Ohio State history. Both are already splitting first-team reps through the spring practice season.

Although fans will see the Buckeyes in action on Saturday, head coach Ryan Day said Henderson is doubtful to participate in tackle drills to avoid possible injury. The same is likely for Judkins.

“Someone like TreVeyon doesn’t need to get tackled on Saturday,” Day said.

Still, Day said fans will see junior running back T.C. Caffey, freshman running back James Peoples and freshman running back Sam Williams-Dixon.

“Looking to see them run in a live situation on Saturday because I think all of those backs have talent,” Day said.

For now, Day said the plan is to begin the Spring Game with “thud” drills before continuing on to mild tackling drills. All running backs are anticipated to be dressed and ready when their names are called.