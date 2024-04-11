Jeremiah Smith made Ryan Day faint. Kind of.

On Dec. 20, 2023, the Ohio State football head coach stood in front of the media during his weekly press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center when he pretended to faint following the announcement just came in that Smith officially signed his letter of intent, making him a Buckeye.

Now only 13 practices into the spring season, Smith has done nothing but impress. Senior wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, the leader of the 2024 receiving room, said Smith comes in to practice every day, puts his head down and works.

“There’s nothing he really can’t do,” Egbuka said. “He runs fast, he jumps high, he’s strong, he’s a natural pass catcher.”

Despite being a five-star wide receiver and the No. 1 player in the class of 2024, the expectations of a true freshman, especially at the outset of a season, are typically modest.

But Smith has already disproved that theory. From Student Appreciation Day to the average weekly practice, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound receiver has captured the world’s attention on social media after several videos of him catching passes over Ohio State’s top secondary players went viral.

But when cameras aren’t on, others say Smith is just as impressive as people are making him out to be.

If Smith keeps progressing the way he has been, head coach Day said a starter role in the Buckeyes’ three-deep offense might be possible as he’s already started practicing with the first-team offense.

“If he continues on the path that he’s on, he’s going to play a lot of football and will certainly have the chance to start as well,” Day said.

On March 21, Smith also became the first Buckeye to have his black stripe removed, a tradition that former head coach Urban Meyer introduced in 2012 recognizing when new players have proved dedicated to bettering themselves and the team. Getting his peeled off just four practices into the spring season, Smith was the first in the class of 2024 and the quickest player in history to get the mark removed.

“Jeremiah has really stepped in. He got his black stripe off real quick. He’s got a great approach, and I’m going to be careful what I say, but he’s been certainly a pleasure to watch and we’re all very excited about his future,” Day said.

Friday will mark Ohio State’s 14th spring practice and Saturday’s Spring Game will be the 15th and final until summer workouts begin. Day said over 50,000 tickets have already been sold, and it will be a great chance for young players, like Smith, to “put on a good show.”