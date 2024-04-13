What’s rust? Jim Knowles’ defense picked up right where it left off.

Despite nonfavorable scoring rules for the defense during the Spring Game, it came away with 33 points as the Buckeye defense put on a show in front of 80,012 fans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus Saturday afternoon.

Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly had high praise for the defense following the game.

“They’re highly competitive but they’re not combative,” Kelly said.

Based on the Spring Game’s scoring rules, the defense was able to accumulate 33 points between sacks — worth 2 points each — turnovers and three-and-outs — both worth 3 points — and forced punts, each worth one.

Despite not showing up on the scoreboard for the Gray, junior cornerback Davison Igbinosun set the tone early for the defense, contesting several Buckeye receivers, thus forcing multiple incompletions.

Senior defensive end Jack Sawyer got the scoring started as he sacked fifth-year quarterback Will Howard on third down, forcing a Scarlet punt.

On the next possession, the defense suffocated the sophomore quarterback Lincoln Kienholz-led offense. Although the offense retained possession, the first play resulted in a fumble on the handoff to freshman running back James Peoples. On third down, graduate defensive end Mitchell Melton tapped Kienholz down in the backfield, forcing yet another Scarlet punt and increasing Gray’s lead to 5-0.

Junior quarterback Devin Brown led the next Scarlet possession. The offense was able to move the ball down the field but the defense stood tall in the red zone, forcing a successful 32-yard field goal by junior kicker Jayden Fielding.

Shortly after, freshman quarterback Julian Sayin saw his first action. On his fourth play from scrimmage, freshman defensive end Eddrick Houston met Sayin in the backfield, tapping him down and forcing yet another punt, giving the defense 3 more points.

Howard returned to action for the Buckeyes. Despite driving the ball down the field and a miraculous one-handed snag by senior wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, sophomore cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr., Igbinosun and senior cornerback Jordan Hancock all forced incompletions, driving the offense to settle for 3 points on another field goal.

Kienholz was inserted back into the game before being intercepted by sophomore cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt over the middle of the field, pushing the Gray lead to 12-6. Knowles said he likes where Hunt is at after 15 spring practice sessions.

“He is one of those guys that just competes every day, doesn’t say much,” Knowles said. “He’s trying to live up to the standard of the other guys and you see him coming along, you see him step by step coming along.”

The next possession featured Brown, who finally got the Buckeye offense moving. The Scarlet capitalized on an 11-yard touchdown pass, the only touchdown through the air all afternoon, to sophomore wide receiver Brennen Schramm, giving them 6 points.

It didn’t take long for the defense to redeem itself.

On the very next possession, Sayin underthrew sophomore wide receiver Bryson Rodgers and freshman cornerback Jaylen McClain stepped in front and picked it off, putting the Gray back ahead 15-13. Knowles said having a guy like McClain is a great plus.

“He’s a guy that has football intelligence,” Knowles said. “He’s picked it up, he’s one of those incoming freshman who still should be in high school. He’s a guy I think you’re going to point to and you can see right now he’s going to be a player.”

A sack by sophomore defensive lineman Jason Moore and a missed 48-yard field goal by Fielding sent the Spring Game to halftime with the Gray leading 17-13.

Out of the break, Sayin started at quarterback but was quickly sent back to the sideline after being intercepted by junior safety Brenten “Inky” Jones.

Sayin went right back on the field and led a slow, methodical eight-play drive, resulting in an 8-yard rushing touchdown by Peoples. After the extra point, the Scarlet knotted up the game at 20.

Freshman quarterback Air Noland saw the field for the first time in the third quarter, leading a touchdown drive that was capped off by a 22-yard touchdown rush from freshman running back Sam Williams-Dixon.

Kienholz then took the reins, but the possession only lasted three plays as the Buckeye defense stood tall, earning itself 3 points to cut the Gray deficit to 27-26.

At the beginning of the third quarter, junior running back TC Caffey punched the ball in from 4 yards out and the extra point gave the Scarlet a 34-26 lead.

On the last possession, junior defensive tackle Hero Kanu and junior defensive end Caden Curry came up with sacks on back-to-back plays to put 4 points on the board for Gray with about four minutes to play.

The game concluded when junior cornerback Diante Griffin intercepted Noland, bringing the score closer for the Gray, but not close enough, as the Scarlet escaped with a 34-33 win.

Senior cornerback Denzel Burke said he believes the defense has what it takes to build on an already impressive defense.

“We’re gonna be amazing [this season],” Burke said.